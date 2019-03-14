The Week in Pictures: March 7 - 14

A crab is trapped inside a discarded cup in Verde Island Passage, the epicenter of global marine biodiversity, in Batangas City, Philippines, on March 7, 2019.

According to a data from the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA), Filipinos dispose 163 million pieces of single-use plastic packets daily. An underwater exploration conducted by Greenpeace in Batangas, found packets between, beneath, and on the corals and seabed of Verde Island Passage.