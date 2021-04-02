The Week in Pictures: Dueling demonstrations and nighttime burials

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Washington, D.C.
A child rides a scooter under blooming Yoshino cherry trees on the edge of the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., on March 30, 2021.
— Patrick Semansky / AP
Minneapolis
Crews board up a building across the street from the Hennepin County Government Center, where the murder trial of Derek Chauvin is being held, in Minneapolis on April 1.
Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, is accused in the death of George Floyd while in police custody last year.
— Stephen Maturen / Getty Images
Minneapolis
Courteney Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, lays candles at the intersection of 38th St. and Chicago Ave in Minneapolis on March 29.
Two attorneys for Floyd's family said jurors should look past his drug use after Ross testified Thursday about their shared opioid addiction.
— Brandon Bell / Getty Images
Atlanta
Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta, is escorted out of the Georgia Capitol by state troopers after being asked to stop knocking on a door that leads to Gov. Brian Kemp's office in Atlanta on March 25.
Cannon, who was arrested last week while knocking on the office door of Gov. Brian Kemp as he signed a bill that places new restrictions on voting, said Thursday that what the governor has done is a “far more serious crime” than her actions.
— Alyssa Pointer / Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
France
Two women sit on the beach in Nice, France, on April 1.
President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered France into its third national lockdown and said schools would close for three weeks as he sought to push back a third wave of Covid-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals.
— Valery Hache / AFP - Getty Images
Iceland
People use flashlights to light their way down after watching the lava flows from a volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland on March 31. Iceland's latest volcano eruption is still attracting crowds hoping to get close to the gentle lava flows.
— Marco Di Marco / AP
London
A member of Clapham Women's Institute clears floral tributes from a makeshift memorial for Sarah Everard from the Clapham Common Bandstand in London on April 1.
Everard's disappearance on March 3 and the discovery of her body a week later triggered an outpouring of anger and sadness over the low conviction rates for those who commit violence against women in the U.K., and prompted reaction from politicians across the political spectrum.
— Hannah McKay / Reuters
California
Two police officers stand outside an office building where a shooting occurred in Orange, Calif., on March 31. The shooting killed several people, including a child, and injured another person before police shot the suspect, police said.
— Jae C. Hong / AP
Kansas
Students eat lunch behind plastic dividers at Wyandotte County High School in Kansas City, Kan., on the first day of in-person learning, on March 31.
The district was one of the last in the state to return to the classroom after going virtual due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
— Charlie Riedel / AP
London
A Great White Pelican shares a park bench with a man in London on April 1.
— Leon Neal / Getty Images
California
Children pose for a picture at the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile during a visit to "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad on March 31.
Even with some limitations, a lot of activities Californians haven’t been able to enjoy for most of the past year are suddenly within reach as the state reopens more widely.
— Mike Blake / Reuters
Mexico
Gray whales swim near whale watching boats at Ojo de Liebre Lagoon in Baja California, Mexico on March 27.
The annual arrival of the migratory mammals, coinciding with a drop in coronavirus infections, has provided a much needed boost to the region’s battered tourism industry.
— Guillermo Arias / AFP - Getty Images
Alabama
Rebecca Haynes Griffis and her husband Trip Griffis look through the remains of her father's home the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Ala., on March 26.
— Elijah Nouvelage / Reuters
U.S.-Mexico border
Immigrants arrive illegally by boat into the U.S. across the Rio Grande river from Mexico, near the border city of Roma, Texas, on March 27.
The surge in migration has created a difficult problem for President Joe Biden who campaigned on a promise to reverse Trump-era policies that he and Democrats characterized as cruel and inhumane. At the same time, Republicans have blamed Biden for the increase in migrants, saying that the president's rhetoric and policies have encouraged people to travel to the U.S. from Central America.
— Ed Jones / AFP - Getty Images
Texas
Young unaccompanied migrants, ages 3-9, watch TV inside a playpen at a Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas, on March 30. The youngest of the unaccompanied minors are kept separate from the rest of the detainees.
— Dario Lopez-Mill / AFP - Getty Images
Colorado
Members of law enforcement on horseback salute as a hearse carrying slain Boulder police officer Eric Talley makes its way to Flatirons Community Church for a memorial service, in Lafayette, Colo., on March 30.
Officer Talley was one of ten people killed in a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder on March 22.
— Chet Strange / Getty Images
Seattle
Yoshia Uomoto, 98, reacts as her son Mark Uomoto and niece Gail Yamada surprise her with their first in-person visit in a year after indoor visitation restrictions were lifted at Nikkei Manor, an assisted living facility primarily serving Japanese-American seniors, in Seattle, on March 30.
Residents, who have all been fully vaccinated, can visit with family for an hour at a time.
— Lindsey Wasson / Reuters
Myanmar
Mourners pray during the funeral of a protester killed during a crackdown by security forces on demonstrations against the military coup, in Taunggyi, Myanmar, on March 29.
Dozens of people were killed during a military crackdown March 27 in the deadliest bloodletting since the military took control of the country on Feb. 1, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
— AFP - Getty Images
New York City
Police gather at the scene of an afternoon shooting along Ludlow Street in a trendy section of lower Manhattan on March 30.