The Week in Pictures: May 14 - 21
All 50 states begin to reopen as the U.S. coronavirus death toll passes 95,000.
New York City
A police officer keeps an eye on people to ensure social distancing on a warm day at Domino Park in Brooklyn on May 16, 2020.
San Francisco
A temporary tent encampment for the homeless sits in a fenced-off space near City Hall with marked spots for social distancing in San Francisco on May 18. After public outrage mounted over a surge of homeless people and tents on streets during the coronavirus pandemic, the city opened its first temporary sanctioned tent encampment this week.
Kansas
Kansas National Guard member Jessica Pal collects a sample at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site May 20 in Dodge City. Kansas Army and Air Force medical guard units have tested 100-200 people daily since setting up the site nearly a month ago.
Michigan
Floodwaters fill the main street in Sanford, Mich., on May 20.
Thousands of residents have been ordered to evacuate after two dams in Sanford and Edenville collapsed causing water from the Tittabawassee River to flood nearby communities.
Great Britain
Neonatal Nurse Kirsty Hartley carries premature baby Theo to his mother Kirsty Anderson in the neonatal ICU at Burnley General Hospital in Burnley, England, on May 15.
New York City
Michael Cohen arrives at his Manhattan apartment on May 21 after he was released from federal prison because of coronavirus concerns.
The president's onetime personal lawyer will serve the remainder of his three-year sentence at home.
Beijing
Delegates wearing face masks wait for the start of the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference on May 21.
France
A woman sunbathes at a beach with roped-off zones for social distancing in La Grande Motte on May 21 as France eases lockdown measures.
New York City
People relax in St. Vincent's Triangle park in front of a refrigerated tractor trailer used as an overflow morgue at Lenox Health Greenwich Village Hospital on May 10.
Photo released on May 20.
Tokyo
A man is sprayed with hypochlorous acid water to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the entrance of a pub in Tokyo on May 19.
Idaho
Gordy Young of Cheney, Wash., plays video poker in the Coeur d'Alene Casino in Worley, Idaho, on May 13.
Since the casino reopened after being closed for more than a month because of the COVID-19 pandemic, its operations have looked very different.
Rather than waiting in line for all-you-can-eat crab and prime rib at the casino’s buffet — which is closed indefinitely — guests queued up at the main entrance, standing 6 feet apart, to have their temperature taken before coming inside.
Photo released on May 19.
Michigan
Manny Orovcoa receives a free haircut at the State Capitol during a rally in Lansing, Mich., on May 20.
Barbers and hair stylists protested the state's stay-at-home orders, a defiant demonstration that reflects how salons have become a symbol for small businesses that are eager to reopen two months after the pandemic began.
Mexico
Cemetery workers place the coffin of a 52-year old woman who died of COVID-19 into a grave at the San Rafael cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on May 19.
South Korea
People wait in line to undergo new coronavirus tests at a makeshift clinic set up on a sports field in Incheon, South Korea, on May 20.
Italy
A woman wearing a face shield enjoys a coffee in Rome as Italy eases lockdown measures on May 18.
South Carolina
Empty seats at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Toyota 200 in Darlington, S.C., on May 19.
Kevin Harvick screamed in celebration as he crossed the finish line and then performed a traditional, smokey burnout.
“Dead silence,” he said after he climbed out of his No. 4 Ford. “It is weird just because there’s nobody up there.”
San Diego
Torrey Pines High School senior Phoebe Seip, center, and her sisters Sydney, left, and Paisley watch former President Barack Obama deliver a virtual commencement address from their home in San Diego on May 16.
It was part of a special called "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020" that included appearances by numerous musical stars, celebrities and athletes.
Washington
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue adjusts his mask before an event at the White House on May 19.
Beijing
A boy wearing a protective mask rides in a streetcar in Beijing on May 16.
New Orleans
Healthcare workers dance during a tribute by the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra outside New Orleans East Hospital on May 15.
New Jersey
A police officer issues Atilis Gym co-owners Ian Smith, left, and Frank Trumbetti a summons outside their gym in Bellmawr, N.J., on May 19. The gym reopened for business early Monday, defying a state order that shut down nonessential businesses.
Uganda
Police arrest activist and government critic Stella Nyanzi in Kampala, Uganda, on May 18. Nyanzi organized the demonstration to demand more food for people who have been struggling because of the nationwide lockdown.
Great Britain
Visitors walk along the cliff-top above the lighthouse at Beachy Head near Eastbourne on May 17 following an easing of lockdown rules.
Rome
A visitor at the Galleria Borghese museum in Rome on May 19.
New York
Jayden Deltoro, left, watches "Trolls World Tour" at the Four Brothers Drive In Theater in Amenia, N.Y., on May 15.
