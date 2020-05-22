Gordy Young of Cheney, Wash., plays video poker in the Coeur d'Alene Casino in Worley, Idaho, on May 13.

Since the casino reopened after being closed for more than a month because of the COVID-19 pandemic, its operations have looked very different.

Rather than waiting in line for all-you-can-eat crab and prime rib at the casino’s buffet — which is closed indefinitely — guests queued up at the main entrance, standing 6 feet apart, to have their temperature taken before coming inside.

Photo released on May 19.