The Week in Pictures: May 17 - 24
Harry marries Meghan, U.S. Air Force cadets graduate, lava gushes into the Pacific and more.
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle as she arrives for her wedding ceremony to Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on May 19, 2018.
The son of British royalty and the daughter of middle-class Americans wed Saturday in a service that reflected the groom’s royal heritage, Markle’s biracial roots and the pair’s shared commitment to putting a more diverse, modern face on the monarchy.
A bird rests on the head of a white-tailed deer roaming free in San Jose Villanueva, El Salvador, on May 21.
U.S. Air Force Academy cadets toss their hats in the air as the Thunderbirds fly overhead during the cadets' graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on May 23.
Steam plumes rise as lava from a fissure enters the Pacific Ocean on Hawaii's Big Island near Pahoa on May 21. The lava haze, or "laze," is created when molten rock hits the ocean. It is just the latest hazard from a volcano that has been generating earthquakes and spewing lava, sulfur dioxide and ash since it began erupting in Big Island backyards on May 3.
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean southeast of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii on May 20.
Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school on May 18 in Santa Fe, Texas. Shrader said her friend was shot in the incident.
A 17-year-old student is accused of blasting his way into an art classroom with a shotgun and killing 10 people — eight students and two teachers. It was the nation's deadliest such attack since the massacre in Florida that gave rise to a campaign by teens for gun control.
Santa Fe High School baseball players bow their heads in a moment of silence for the shooting victims at their school before a baseball game against Kingwood Park High School in Deer Park, Texas, on May 19.
At the scene: Santa Fe school shooting shakes Texas community
A plebe places a midshipman's cap on top of the grease covered 21-foot Herndon Monument, ending their freshman year at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 21. The Herndon Climb was completed this year in 2 hours, 9 minutes and 35 seconds.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and the Duchess of Sussex leave following their wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, in Windsor, England.
The Nielsen company says 29.2 million people in the United States watched the wedding early Saturday. The London ceremony aired starting at 7 a.m. Eastern time and was carried live on 15 different networks.
The telecast topped the 22.8 million people who watched Harry's older brother, Prince William, marry Kate Middleton in 2011.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding on May 19. The crowd roared as the newlyweds emerged from the chapel at 1:05 p.m.
Photos capture pomp and glamour of Harry and Meghan's royal wedding
A man stands inside a cabin with a view of the Milky Way galaxy in Ormont Valley, Switzerland, early on May 18.
Fast-moving lava flow consumes everything in its path, setting a home on fire near Pahoa, Hawaii, on May 19.
Photos: Lava consumes homes as Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts
Girls salute during celebrations for National Haitian Flag Day in the streets of Petion Ville, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on May 18.
Muslims perform Friday prayer on the first day of Ramadan at Baitul Mukarram national mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on May 18.
One of the five newborn African spurred tortoises remains atop a male turtle at the zoo in Guadalajara, Mexico, on May 17.
Police stand near the wreckage of a school bus on Interstate 80 following a collision with a dump truck in Mount Olive Township, New Jersey, on May 17. A student and teacher were killed in the crash and more than 40 others were injured, some seriously.
The bus was one of three carrying students and teachers from a middle school in Paramus on a field trip to a historic site in New Jersey, about 30 miles away.
Lava erupts and flows from a Kilauea volcano fissure in Kapoho, Hawaii, on May 18. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively on May 17 launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky.
Photos: Dramatic images capture lava exploding as it reaches Pacific
A woman breaks her fast following the first day of Ramadan in the yard of a mosque in Surabaya, Indonesia, on May 17.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an Ascot Landau along the Long Walk after their wedding in St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle Windsor, Britain, May 19.