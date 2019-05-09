The Week in Pictures: May 2 - 9

A diver walks through a toxic, man-made lake after searching for a victim of a suspected serial killer in Nicosia, Cyprus, on May 8.

A military officer who confessed to killing seven foreign women and girls told authorities he dumped the bodies of three victims in the lake.

The lake is part of an abandoned copper pyrite mine where a woman's body was found by chance last month in a flooded shaft, setting off an investigation that police say led to the island nation's first known serial killer.