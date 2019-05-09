Image: Sunbathers relax in Washington Square Park in New York on May 8, 2019.

Week in Pictures

The Week in Pictures: May 2 - 9

Surprise wedding in Thailand, controversial finish at the Derby, seeing double at the Met Gala and more.

Image: A diver walks through a toxic, man-made lake after searching for a victim of a suspected serial killer in Nicosia, Cyprus, on May 8, 2019.

Toxic search

A diver walks through a toxic, man-made lake after searching for a victim of a suspected serial killer in Nicosia, Cyprus, on May 8. 

A military officer who confessed to killing seven foreign women and girls told authorities he dumped the bodies of three victims in the lake.

The lake is part of an abandoned copper pyrite mine where a woman's body was found by chance last month in a flooded shaft, setting off an investigation that police say led to the island nation's first known serial killer.

Petros Karadjias / AP
Image: Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, introduce their newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019.

Archie's here!

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, introduce their newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, at Windsor Castle on May 8.

Archie, born on May 6, is seventh in line to throne, and Queen Elizabeth's eighth great-grandchild. Buckingham Palace has not said why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex picked the unique name.

Chris Allerton / SussexRoyal via Reuters
Image: A young girl accompanies a relative as she casts her vote the South African presidential election in Johannesburg on May 8, 2019.

South Africa election

A young girl accompanies a relative as she casts her vote in the South African presidential election in Johannesburg on May 8.

South Africans are voting in a national election that pits President Cyril Ramaphosa's ruling African National Congress against top opposition parties Democratic Alliance and Economic Freedom Fighters, 25 years after the end of apartheid.

Ben Curtis / AP
Image: Sunbathers relax in Washington Square Park in New York on May 8, 2019.

A day in the park

Sunbathers relax in Washington Square Park in New York on May 8. 

Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Image: Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn touches the face of his new wife, Queen Suthida, during their wedding ceremony in Bangkok on May 1, 2019.

Surprise wedding

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn touches the face of his new wife during their wedding ceremony in Bangkok on May 1.

Just days before his official coronation, Thailand's King married the deputy head of his personal guard force and gave her the title Queen Suthida. The palace had previously never acknowledged a relationship between then until the marriage announcement.

Thai Royal Household Bureau / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Lady Gaga arrives at the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019.

Lady Gaga goes big

Lady Gaga arrives, in spectacular fashion, at the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6.

Photos: Stars on the Met Gala's pink carpet

Kevin Tachman / MG19 / Getty Images
Image: Jared Leto arrives at the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019.

Double Leto

Jared Leto arrives at the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6.

The invitation-only event, famed for its A-list celebrities and haute couture gowns, is a benefit for New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art and also marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit.

Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images
Image: A child reaches for a bubble at the Global Bubble Parade in Bucharest, Romania, on May 5, 2019. Soap bubble fans enjoy the international event held in 125 cities across 60 countries.

Bubbles around the world

A child reaches for a bubble at the Global Bubble Parade in Bucharest, Romania, on May 5. Soap bubble fans enjoy the international event held in 125 cities across 60 countries.

Vadim Ghirda / AP
Image: Footprints on a dry section of the Mission Creek in the Coachella Valley in California on May 7, 2019.

Leave only footprints

Footprints on a dry section of the Mission Creek in the Coachella Valley in California on May 7.

California's Fourth Climate Change Assessment found that inland Southern California desert temperatures will continue to climb if greenhouse gas emissions keep rising.

Mario Tama / Getty Images
Image: A goose walks in the road as villagers take part in a Yurya religious ritual for good harvest in Lutki, Belarus on May 6, 2019.

Goose crossing

A goose walks across the road as villagers take part in a Yurya religious ritual for good harvest in Lutki, Belarus on May 6.

Sergei Gapon / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Maximum Security, ridden by jockey Luis Saez, fights for position at the final turn of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 4, 2019.

Derby disqualification

Maximum Security, ridden by jockey Luis Saez, fights for position at the final turn of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 4.

An appeal filed by the co-owner of Maximum Security, the horse that crossed the finish line first at the Kentucky Derby but was disqualified, was quickly denied by the state racing commission.

Stewards on Saturday determined that the horse dangerously impeded the paths of others, and Country House was declared the winner. It was the first time in the Derby's 145-year history a horse was disqualified for action during the competition.

Andy Lyons / Getty Images
Image: Iron Dome interception missiles are fired as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel on May 5, 2019.

Gaza fighting

Iron Dome interception missiles are fired as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel on May 5.

Air-raid sirens sounded across southern Israel as the rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip, according to the Israel Defense Forces, sending residents running for bomb shelters.

The IDF initially said 200 rockets were fired but later increased the number to about 250. Dozens were intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system, and 70 percent of the rockets landed in open areas, it said.

Amir Cohen / Reuters
Image: Israelis take cover as a siren warns of incoming rockets from Gaza in Ashkelon on May 5, 2019.

Taking cover

Israelis crouch behind a wall as a siren warns of incoming rockets from Gaza in Ashkelon on May 5.

Amir Cohen / Reuters
Image: Palestinian mourners carry the body of Saba Abu Arar during her funeral in Gaza City on May 5, 2019. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the baby and a pregnant relative were killed by an Israeli airstrike a day earlier, but Israel's army

Disputed casualty

Palestinian mourners carry the body of Saba Abu Arar during her funeral in Gaza City on May 5.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the baby and a pregnant relative were killed by an Israeli airstrike a day earlier, but Israel's army denied the claims, saying errant Hamas fire was to blame for the deaths.

Mahmud Hams / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Students are evacuated during a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Colorado on May 7, 2019.

Colorado shooting

Students are evacuated during a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Colorado on May 7.

A U.S. Marine recruit and other teenagers rushed one of the shooters at a Colorado school, helping to disarm him, according to police and witnesses.

One of the students, Kendrick Castillo, 18, died while lunging at the shooter, according to a classmate at STEM School Highlands Ranch in a Denver suburb. Eight other students were injured in the shooting Tuesday.

Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images
Image: Migrants cross the Bravo River at the border between Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, and El Paso, Texas, on May 7, 2019.

Border river

Migrants cross the Bravo River at the border between Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, and El Paso, Texas, on May 7.

Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters
An island far, far away

An island far, far away

Obi Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader cross lightsabers at Skellig Michael in Ireland on May 4.

The May the Fourth Star Wars Festival was held in the small Irish fishing village for the second year running after recent Star Wars movies featured the Skellig Michael Islands.

Charles McQuillan / Getty Images
  • Share
