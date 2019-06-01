Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: May 23 - 30
Floodwaters swallow a highway, a tornado traps a horse, cadets toss their caps and more.
Trapped horse
Family and neighbors work together with support from first responders to free a horse from a pool of water and mud in dense trees on May 29 in Linwood, Kansas.
Owner Javier Campos suspects the tornado picked the horse up and carried it nearly three football fields away from their destroyed horse barn.
The Midwest has seen extensive severe weather this spring with widespread flooding and multiple tornadoes.
Sumo diplomacy
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch a sumo demonstration with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe in Tokyo on May 26.
Trump's four-day state visit to Japan was designed to demonstrate the strength of the bond between the nations amid growing U.S. - Japan trade tensions and the threat of auto tariffs.
Going down?
Members of the U.S. Army's Golden Knights parachute team perform during a Memorial Day event at Jones Beach on Long Island, New York, on May 25.
Hat toss
The Thunderbirds fly overhead as United States Air Force Academy cadets toss their hats in the air during their graduation ceremony at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs on May 30.
Versailles fashion
A couple dressed in period costumes take part in the "Fetes Galantes," a fancy dress evening at the Palace of Versailles on May 27.
Rhino ride
A one-horned baby Rhino grazes with its mother in the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, on May 27.
Flags-In
Old Guard soldiers take part in "Flags-In," an annual event where a small American flag is placed in front of more than 240,000 headstones of U.S. service members buried at Arlington National Cemetery, on May 23.
Oklahoma flooding
The Arkansas River overruns a highway in Sand Spring, Oklahoma, on May 28.
Communities that have seen little rain are getting hit by historic flooding along the Arkansas River thanks to downpours upstream that have prompted officials to open dams to protect some cities but inundate others with swells of water.
Foul ball accident
Albert Almora Jr. of the Chicago Cubs is comforted by manager Joe Maddon and right fielder Jason Heyward after a foul ball that he hit injured a young girl in Houston on May 29. She was immediately carried away from the field.
Stabbing attack
A little boy prays next to flowers laid at the scene of a knife attack on a group of schoolchildren in Kawasaki, Japan on May 29.
An 11-year old girl and a 39-year-old man were killed by a knife-wielding man while at least 16 others were reportedly injured when the assailant attacked a group of elementary-school girls at a bus stop. The suspect, believed to be in his 50s, reportedly stabbed himself in the neck and died from his injuries. A motive for the attack has not yet been established.
Tornado's damage
Erica Bohannon leads reporters through her destroyed apartment after a tornado storm system passed through the area the night before, tearing her roof off while she huddled with her son and dog in her bedroom closet, in Trotwood, Ohio on May 28.
Greeting the troops
U.S. troops take photos of President Donald Trump aboard the USS Wasp in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, on May 28.
German hare
A hare sits in a field of daisies in Frankfurt on May 26.
Holy night
A Shiite Muslim girl balances a Quran on her head for "Laylat al-Qadr," or "the Night of Destiny," at the Imam Ali shrine in Najaf, Iraq, on May 29.
Muslims believe that on this occasion, which is usually observed on the 27th day of Ramadan, God sent the Angel Gabriel to the Prophet Muhammad and revealed the first verses of the Quran.
Community repairs
Residents and volunteers clean debris from damaged homes on Fairground Road in Celina, Ohio, on May 28, the day after a tornado storm system passed through the area.
Internally displaced
Children play at a camp for the displaced in Bangassou on May 17.
The Central African Republic has been wracked by violence between Muslims and Christians since predominantly Muslim Seleka rebels overthrew the Christian president in March 2013 and seized power. Anti-Balaka militias, mostly Christians, fought back, resulting in thousands of deaths, the displacement of hundreds of thousands more, and the flight of many Muslims to the country's north and across the border into Chad and Cameroon.
Photo made available May 27.
Whale mystery
Waves crash on the carcass of a dead gray whale on Limantour Beach at Point Reyes National Seashore north of San Francisco, on May 23.
It was the 13th dead whale found in the area since March. Scientists fear the animals are starving and can't complete their annual migration from Mexico to Alaska.