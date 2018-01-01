Subscribe to Breaking News emails
In Focus
The Week in Pictures: May 24 - 31
Memorial Day markers, volcanic vestiges, cheese chasers, and more.
Cheese chasers
Participants chase after a Double Gloucester cheese during the annual cheese rolling competition at Cooper's Hill in Brockworth, Gloucestershire, England, on May 28, 2018.
Lava fountain
Lava spews from a fissure as it makes its way toward the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii, on May 27. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has captivated people around the world by shooting lava high into the sky and sending rivers of molten rock pouring down hillsides into the ocean over the past month.
Fallen father
Christian Jacobs, 7, of Hertford, North Carolina, tends the grave of his father, Marine Sgt. Christopher Jacobs, in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, May 28. Section 60 is the burial ground in the cemetery where military personnel killed in the global war on terror since 2001 are interred.
Historic flooding
Rescue personnel examine damage after roaring flash floods rushed through the historic town of Ellicott City, Maryland, on May 27. The community, set along the west bank of the Patapsco River, was also stricken by deadly flash flooding in July 2016.
This time, witnesses say, the flash flooding came with a roar of onrushing water after hours of heavy rain had soaked the region around Baltimore.
Indiana shooting
Evacuated Noblesville West Middle School students wait on a bus after a shooting at the school in Noblesville, Indiana, on May 25. A male student armed with two handguns opened fire Friday morning, wounding another student and a teacher before being taken into custody.
Wild horses
One of Europe's last herds of wild horses are driven together in Duelmen, Germany, on May 26, in order to separate the young stallions. Once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock.
Volcanic vestige
The lower part of a skeleton emerges from the ground beneath a large rock believed to have crushed the victim's thorax during the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius in 79 A.D., which destroyed the ancient town of Pompeii, at Pompeii's archaeological site, near Naples, on May 29.
The skeleton was found during recent excavations and is believed to be of a man over 30 years old with a limp who was hit by a volcanic cloud during the eruption.
Summit saga
Command post facilities of North Korea's nuclear test site are demolished up in Punggye-ri, North Korea, on May 24.
The explosions at the test site deep in the mountains of the North's sparsely populated northeast were supposed to build confidence ahead of a planned summit next month between Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump. But Trump canceled the meeting, citing "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a North Korean statement released earlier in the day.
The two sides are working to salvage the on-again, off-again nuclear summit.
He's alive!
The portrait of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko is placed on a fence outside the Russian embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 30.
To the gasps, whoops and applause of stunned colleagues, Babchenko walked into a news conference Wednesday, less than a day after police in the Ukrainian capital said he had been assassinated.
Authorities said his death had been staged to foil a plot on his life by Moscow's security services and one arrest was made. Russia denounced the faked killing as an outlandish attempt at defamation by its neighbor and foe.
Mother's Day protests
A man throws a flag belonging to the current ruling party towards a burning vehicle during protests in Managua, Nicaragua, on May 30. A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence after gunmen opened fire on marchers.
Human rights observers say more than 80 people have been killed amid a harsh crackdown by government security forces and allied civilian groups over protests that began in April, along with nearly 900 wounded and over 400 arrested.
Wednesday was Mother's Day in Nicaragua and the mothers of those killed during the protests had organized a protest march along Managua's main streets.
Rite of passage
A Sri Lankan novice monk has his eyebrows shaved during a ceremony marking their entry into priesthood in the village of Eheliyagoda, Sri Lanka, on May 28.
Rising vog
Volcanic gases rise from the Kilauea lava flow near Pahoa, Hawaii, on May 28. Scientists say higher sulfur dioxide emissions recorded at the volcano's vents in recent days are creating the potential for heavier than usual vog, or volcanic smog.Photos: Dramatic images capture lava exploding as it reaches Pacific
Volcanic vista
Residents watch lava fountains erupt from a fissure in their friend's backyard in Pahoa, Hawaii, on May 26.
Sacred glaciers recede
Pablitos, or guardians, descend the mountain after a ceremony during the annual Qoyllur Rit'i festival in Ocongate, Peru, on May 29. A warmer climate is melting much of the 'sacred' Qolqepunku's glaciers. The annual tradition used to take place on ice sheets surrounding the glaciers, and the Pablitos would return to their communities with blocks of ice believed to hold healing properties.
It has been predicted by The National Commission on Climate Change that Peru could lose all its glaciers below 18,000 feet and that within 40 years, they may all be gone.
Panda preview
An employee plays with a 5-month old baby panda during her first public appearance at the zoo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on May 26.
Outdoor education
Students take their English test outside because of overcrowded classrooms at the St Dominic Bukna Secondary school in Kisumu, Kenya, on May 31.
Camping cowboys
Lightning fills the sky as cowboys from the Rio Grande Valley set up camp after arriving for Memorial Day weekend in Bandera, Texas, on May 25.