The Week in Pictures: May 24 - 31

Rescue personnel examine damage after roaring flash floods rushed through the historic town of Ellicott City, Maryland, on May 27. The community, set along the west bank of the Patapsco River, was also stricken by deadly flash flooding in July 2016.

This time, witnesses say, the flash flooding came with a roar of onrushing water after hours of heavy rain had soaked the region around Baltimore.

Photos: Flash floods devastate Ellicott City, Maryland