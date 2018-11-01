The Week in Pictures: May 3 - 10

President Donald Trump welcomes home three Americans freed by North Korea as they arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, early May 10.

Trump called it a "great honor" to welcome the detainees to the U.S. and added, "The true honor is going to be if we have a victory in getting rid of nuclear weapons."

Joined by the former detainees, Trump thanked North Korea's Kim Jong Un for releasing the Americans, and said he believes Kim wants to reach an agreement on denuclearizing the Korean peninsula. "I really think he wants to do something," the president said.