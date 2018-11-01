Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
In Focus
The Week in Pictures: May 3 - 10
Kilauea volcano erupts, Justify wins Kentucky Derby, Darth Vader takes a boat ride and more.
Fourth term
Vladimir Putin leaves following his inauguration ceremony for his fourth term as Russia's president at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 7, 2018. Putin announced an ambitious call to vault Russia into the top five global economies by developing its technological products and agricultural exports.
Homecoming
President Donald Trump welcomes home three Americans freed by North Korea as they arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, early May 10.
Trump called it a "great honor" to welcome the detainees to the U.S. and added, "The true honor is going to be if we have a victory in getting rid of nuclear weapons."
Joined by the former detainees, Trump thanked North Korea's Kim Jong Un for releasing the Americans, and said he believes Kim wants to reach an agreement on denuclearizing the Korean peninsula. "I really think he wants to do something," the president said.
Mediterranean rescue
Migrants are rescued by members of a Spanish nonprofit in waters near Libya during a mission on May 6. The aid group Proactiva Open Arms found the 105 migrants, from Bangladesh, Egypt, Libya, Nigeria and other countries, drifting at sea in a motorless boat.
Each year, tens of thousands of migrants attempt to reach Spain and other southern European countries by crossing the Mediterranean in smugglers' boats. Most of the vessels are unfit for open water, and thousands of migrants drown each year.
Advancing lava
Lava advances along a street near a fissure in Leilani Estates, on Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift Zone, on Hawaii on May 5.
The volcano, which has been spitting and sputtering lava for a week, has destroyed more than two dozen homes and threatened a geothermal plant. The added threat of an explosive eruption could ground planes at one of the Big Island's two major airports and pose other dangers. The national park around the volcano announced that it would close because of the risks.
Tower of ash
An ash column rises from the Halema'uma'u Crater at the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii on May 9.
If Hawaii's Kilauea volcano blows its top in the coming days or weeks, as experts fear, it could hurl ash and boulders the size of refrigerators miles into the air, shutting down airline traffic and endangering lives in all directions.
Homes surrounded
Lava flows into the Leilani Estates subdivision after a fissure eruption near Pahoa, Hawaii, on May 6.
Kilauea has destroyed 36 structures — including 26 homes — since May 3, when it began releasing lava from vents about 25 miles east of the summit crater. Fifteen of the vents are now spread through the Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens neighborhoods.
Photos: Lava consumes homes as Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts
Up in flames
Iranian lawmakers burn two pieces of paper representing the U.S. flag and the nuclear deal at parliament in Tehran, Iran, on May 9. Lawmakers held the impromptu demonstration shouting "Death to America!" the day after President Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal.
Burst dam
People gather in front of the broken banks of the Patel dam near Solai, Kenya, on May 10. At least 44 were dead and another 40 were missing Thursday after a dam swollen by weeks of seasonal rains burst in Kenya's Rift Valley, sweeping away hundreds of homes and sending people fleeing.
It was the deadliest single incident yet in the seasonal rains that have killed more than 170 people in Kenya since March. The floods hit as the East African nation was recovering from a severe drought that affected half of the country.
Derby debut
Mike Smith rides Justify to victory by 2½ lengths during the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs on May 5 in Louisville, Kentucky. Not since Apollo in 1882 had a colt won the roses without racing as a 2-year-old.
Derby downpour
Jockey Mike Smith celebrates after winning the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. Smith earned his second Derby victory, becoming at 52 the second-oldest winning jockey.
Keeping up appearances
Valentina Lukina cleans a World War II monument in Irkutskoye, Russia, on May 6. A few residents of the remote village try to maintain the Soviet-era monument, but suffer from lack of finance in an impoverished village.
May the Fourth
A Star Wars fan dressed as Darth Vader takes a boat trip to the Skelligs on "May the fourth be with you" day in Portmagee, Ireland, on May 4.
A Star Wars festival was held on Skellig Michael island, which was used in Episode VII and Episode VIII of the popular science fiction saga. The small fishing village of Portmagee which is closest to the location experienced a boom in tourism following the latest films.