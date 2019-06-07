Image: 75th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy

Week in Pictures

The Week in Pictures: May 30 - June 6

Trump's awkward handshake with the queen, veterans return to Normandy, Tiananmen remembered and more.

Image: BESTPIX - Midwest Rivers Reach Major Flood Stage At Historic Levels

Midwest floods

Floodwaters from the Mississippi River cut off the roadway from Missouri into Illinois at the states' border on May 30, 2019 in Saint Mary, Missouri.

The middle-section of the country has been experiencing major flooding since mid-March especially along the Missouri, Arkansas, and Mississippi Rivers.

Towns along the Mississippi River have been experiencing the longest stretch of major flooding from the river in nearly a century.

Scott Olson / Getty Images
Image: U.S. President Trump's State Visit To UK - Day One

Not a fistbump

President Donald Trump is greeted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on June 3 in London.

Some claimed on Twitter that the president fistbumped the queen when he arrived, but it was just a slightly awkward handshake.

Victoria Jones / Getty Images
Image: ***BESTPIX*** Commemorations Begin For D-Day 75th Anniversary In Normandy

D-Day parachutes

Military re-enactors look on as 280 paratroopers take part in a parachute drop onto fields on June 5 in Sannerville, France, ahead of D-Day commemorations.

The Normandy invasion was a pivotal moment in World War II, weakening the Nazis' hold on Western Europe after they suffered a punishing defeat in Stalingrad in the east.

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images
Image: Commemorations Begin For D-Day 75th Anniversary In Normandy

Veteran salutes

D-Day veteran Reg Charles, 96, the last surviving member of the heroic glider assault on Pegasus Bridge, salutes during a memorial ceremony at the Pegasus Bridge Museum on June 5 in Caen, France.

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images
Image: Hong Kong Marks 30 Years Since The Tiananmen Massacre

Remembering Tiananmen

As many as 180,000 people were expected to attend the candlelight vigil at Victoria Park in Hong Kong on June 4, the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre.

Commemorations took place in cities around the world to remember those who died when Chinese troops cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

No one knows for sure how many people were killed as China continues to censor any coverage or discussion of the event that takes place during the anniversary.

Anthony Kwan / Getty Images
Image: Nara's Wild Deer

Not-so-wild deer

Schoolchildren walk past wild sika deer on June 6 in Nara, Japan.

Nara's free-roaming deer have become a huge attraction for tourists.

However, an autopsy on a deer that was recently found dead near one of the city's famous temples discovered 7 pounds of plastic in its stomach and caused concern at the effect of tourism as Japan struggles to cope with a huge increase in domestic and international tourists.

Carl Court / Getty Images
Image: People enjoy sunset in a lake on the outskirts of Minsk

Belarus sunset

People enjoy sunset in a lake on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus on June 4.

Vasily Fedosenko / Reuters
Image: TOPSHOT-IRAQ-RELIGION-ISLAM-EID AL-FITR

Eid foosball

Iraqis play table soccer in the northern city of Mosul on June 6 as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Zaid Al-Obeidi / AFP - Getty Images
Image: ***BESTPIX*** 12 Dead In Mass Shooting At Virginia Beach Municipal Center

Virginia Beach shooting

Cathy Whitley, Brenda Flowers and Renee Gathers pray during a service organized by Lifehouse Virginia Beach in the parking lot of a local shopping center the day after a mass shooting left 13 people dead, on June 1 in Virginia Beach.

The names of the 12 victims of the shooting rampage at the city's Municipal Center were made public along with the identity of the shooter, city engineer DeWayne Craddock.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Image: ***BESTPIX*** Record Number Of Migrants Stream Across U.S. Border, Straining Resources

Border surge

Migrants are loaded onto a bus by U.S. Border Patrol agents after being detained when they crossed into the United States from Mexico on June 1 in El Paso, Texas.

The location is in an area where migrants frequently turn themselves in to Border Patrol and ask for asylum after crossing the border. In recent months, U.S. immigration officials have seen a surge in the number of asylum seekers arriving at the border.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Honoring the fallen

President Donald Trump reaches out to touch a gravestone alongside first lady Melania Trump in the Normandy American Cemetery to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Colleville-sur-Mer, France on June 6.

The cemetery contains the graves of over 9,600 U.S. soldiers killed on D-Day and in the Battle of Normandy.

Carlos Barria / Reuters
