The Week in Pictures: May 31 - June 7

Lava from the Kilauea volcano consumes homes in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, Hawaii, on June 5.

Hundreds of homes have been destroyed, forever changing the landscape and forming a new shoreline that is expected to keep growing. Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday that the lava feeding that flow is still active and there's no way to know when the eruption will end or if more lava-spewing vents will open.

