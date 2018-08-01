Subscribe to Breaking News emails
In Focus
The Week in Pictures: May 31 - June 7
Lava tours in Hawaii, cliff diving in Texas, and overgrown ghost village.
Spectators admire plumes of steam from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific during Kilauea volcano eruptions in Hawaii on June 4.
Photos: Dramatic images capture lava exploding as it reaches Pacific
Scavengers search for recyclables at a landfill in Richmond, Zimbabwe, on June 2.
The theme for this year's World Environment Day on June 5 was "beating plastic pollution."
Women carry the coffin of Claudia Gomez Gonzalez, 19, in San Juan Ostuncalco, Guatemala, on June 2.
Gomez was killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent on May 23 near the Mexican border in Rio Bravo, Texas, about 10 miles south of Laredo. The incident is under investigation.
Lava from the Kilauea volcano consumes homes in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, Hawaii, on June 5.
Hundreds of homes have been destroyed, forever changing the landscape and forming a new shoreline that is expected to keep growing. Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday that the lava feeding that flow is still active and there's no way to know when the eruption will end or if more lava-spewing vents will open.
A butterfly flies into the jaws of a crocodile along the Tarcoles River, the most polluted basin in Central America and one of the most polluted in Latin America, in Tarcoles, Costa Rica, on June 5.
Anna Bader of Germany dives from a 21-meter platform during the first training session of the first stop at the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Possum Kingdom Lake, Texas, on May 31.
A villager walks between abandoned houses covered with overgrown vegetation in Houtouwan on Shengshan Island in China on May 31.Houtouwan was a thriving fishing community of sturdy brick homes that climb up the hills, but is now abandoned, with entire houses completely overgrown as if vacuum-sealed in a lush layer of green.
Models wait before a fashion show using recycled or biodegradable materials organized by the United Nations in Kisumu, Kenya, on May 31.
Giraffes watch from their enclosure as a newborn giraffe calf and its mother are separated from others at a zoo in Kolkata, India, on June 7.
People carry the coffins of seven people who died during the eruption of the Volcan de Fuego, meaning Volcano of Fire, during a funeral procession in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala, on June 4.
Photos: Volcano of Fire's violent eruption coats landscape in ash, lava
A dead cow lays in the disaster zone near the Volcan de Fuego in Escuintla, Guatemala, on June 5. The fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala killed scores as rescuers struggled to reach people where homes and roads were charred and blanketed with ash.
People gather before a fashion show at Liberty State Park in New Jersey on June 6.