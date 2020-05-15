Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: May 7 - 14
A moment of relief in Spain, an elbow bump between Senators, a grim burial in Russia and more.
Spain
A customers sits on a terrace bar in Tarragona on May 11, 2020.
Spain has had more cases of infection than anywhere else in Europe and more than 26,000 deaths. The vast majority of those deaths — more than 17,000, according to a tally of local government figures — occurred inside Spain's 5,400 nursing homes.
France
A student walks into her classroom at the Vaucanson school in Paris on May 14.
The French government is easing some of the closure and home-confinement orders it imposed March 17 to curb infections, with businesses permitted to reopen, residents cleared to return to workplaces and schools welcoming some students again starting Monday.
Only preschools and elementary schools are set to start up at first, and classes will be capped at 10 students at preschools and 15 elsewhere. Administrators were told to prioritize instruction for children ages 5, 6 and 10.
Thailand
Patrons eat dinner next to stuffed panda dolls used for social distancing at the reopened Maison Saigon restaurant in Bangkok on May 13.
Gaza Strip
A worker prepares smoked mackerel for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Rafah, Gaza, on May 13.
Georgia
Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga., on May 8. Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael were arrested the previous night and charged with murder.
Brazil
A bird sits on a cross during a mass burial for people who died of COVID-19 at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, on May 13.
Washington
Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., left, and Richard Burr, R-N.C., and greet each other with an elbow bump before a hearing on the coronavirus response on May 12.
Louisiana
Tulane University graduates pop bottles of prosecco while posing for graduation photos on a largely empty Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans on May 12.
Pennsylvania
Supporters wait for President Donald Trump's motorcade in Allentown, Pa., on May 14.
It was the second time in as many weeks that Trump had traveled to a state where he faces a tight race with former Vice President Joe Biden, using the power of the presidency to start hitting the unofficial campaign trail as he enters the next stage of campaigning during the coronavirus.
Pennsylvania
President Trump visits medical supply distributor Owens and Minor Inc. in Allentown on May 14.
Brazil
An employee disinfects a mall in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, on May 13.
Britain
A young girl holds a flag on the 75th Anniversary of VE Day in Chester, England, on May 8.
New York City
A man jogs past a SoHo storefront painted with graffiti in Manhattan on May 7.
Photos: Boarded-up storefronts are magnets for graffiti in New York City
Virginia
Mannequins in 1940s era clothing are seated in the dining area of the Inn at Little Washington, a Michelin three star restaurant in Rappahannock County on May 14.
The Commonwealth of Virginia will allow restaurants to reopen at only 50 percent capacity to maintain social distancing. The restaurant plans to keep the mannequins in place when it reopens on May 29.
U.S.-Canada border
Doug Brown of Port McNeill, British Columbia, and Maria Bowman, of Everett, Wash., chat by a ditch along the border, in Abbotsford, Canada, on May 10.
The stretch of international border southeast of Vancouver has become a popular meeting spot for those separated by to the border closure to non-essential travel.
China
A barber cuts an elderly woman's hair at a public park in Beijing on May 13.
Russia
Grave diggers bury a person who presumably died of COVID-19 at a graveyard on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, Russia, on May 13.
Kenya
Volunteer nurse Anita Thumbi tends to a patient at a facility used to train the public on infection prevention and management at a local health center in Waithaka, a Nairobi suburb, on International Nurses Day on May 12.
Thumbi, a nurse by training, and an elected member of County Assembly in the Nairobi County Government, has joined the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.
Russia
Commuters wearing mandatory face masks and latex gloves for people using public transportation ride escalators to the subways in Moscow on May 12.
China
Kindergarteners wait in line for an oral health check in Yongzhou, China, on May 11.
Georgia
Mary Faye Cochran, 86, sings "You Are My Sunshine" over the phone to her son Stacey Smith through a window on Mother's Day at Provident Village at Creekside senior living in Smyrna, Ga., on May 10.
Peru
A police car stands parked behind a coffin holding a dead body left on a sidewalk during the coronavirus outbreak in Lima, Peru, on May 8.
