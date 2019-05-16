Image: *** BESTPIX *** TOPSHOT-INDONESIA-RELIGION-ISLAM-RAMADAN

The Week in Pictures: May 9 - 16

The Cannes Film Festival is underway, abortion rights advocates protest in Alabama, the Eiffel Tower turns 130 and more.

Image: Pallbearers watch the hearse leave after loading the coffin of shooting victim Kendrick Castillo of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) School after his memorial service in Highlands Ranch

Pallbearers watch as the hearse carrying the coffin of school shooting victim Kendrick Castillo leaves after his memorial service in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, on May 15, 2019.

Castillo died protecting classmates from a shooter at STEM School Highlands Ranch in suburban Denver.

Rick Wilking / Reuters
Image:

Border Patrol agent Brady Waikel rescues a 7-year-old boy from Honduras after he fell out of a makeshift raft while crossing the Rio Grande River near Eagle Pass, Texas, on May 10.

Bob Owen / The San Antonio Express-News via AP
Image: DRCONGO-HEALTH-EBOLA

Health workers carry the coffin of an Ebola victim in Butembo, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, on May 16.

Butembo is at the epicenter of the Ebola crisis, where the death toll is over 1,000.

 

John Wessels / AFP - Getty Images
Image:

Worshipers attend a service for Pope Francis' upcoming visit to Romania at the St. Joseph's Catholic cathedral in Bucharest on May 15.

The pope is scheduled to arrive in Romania at the end of May, 20 years after Pope John Paul II visited the former communist country.

Vadim Ghirda / AP
Image: TWA Hotel Opens In JFK Airport's Iconic TWA Flight Center Building

Visitors sit in the cabin of "Connie," the 1958 Lockheed Constellation airplane restored as a cocktail lounge at the newly opened TWA Hotel at JFK Airport in New York on May 15.

The new 1960's themed hotel built inside the former Trans World Airlines terminal includes retail shops, restaurants, and a rooftop bar with runway views.

Kevin Hagen / Getty Images
Image: The Eiffel tower is illuminated during a light show to celebrate its 130th anniversary in Paris

The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during a light show to celebrate its 130th anniversary in Paris on May, 15.

Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters
Image:

A man prays during the candle procession at the Fatima shrine in central Portugal on May 12.

Thousands of pilgrims converged to celebrate the anniversary of Fatima's miracle where three shepherd children claimed to have seen the Virgin Mary in May 1917.

Patricia De Melo Moreira / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen

Migrants stand outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station at a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas on May 15.

Loren Elliott / Reuters
Image: *** BESTPIX *** Dead Whale Found On Bay Area Beach In California, 10th Since March

A dead Gray Whale near Pacifica State Beach in California on May 15.

A tenth Gray Whale has washed up on shore in the San Francisco Bay Area since March. Necropsies have determined that four died of malnutrition while four others were hit by ships. 

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
Image: A graduate wears a MAGA hat before the start of commencement exercises at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia

A graduate wears a "Make America Great Again" hat amidst a sea of mortar boards before the start of commencement exercises at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia on May 11.

Jonathan Drake / Reuters
Image: FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL-FEATURE

Movie director John Carpenter walks past chess players as he strolls on the Promenade de la Croisette during the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in  southern France on May 15.

Loic Venance / AFP - Getty Images
Image: U.S. President Trump arrives in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser shows off his Trump socks as the president arrives in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on May 14.

Leah Millis / Reuters
Image: Pro-choice supporters protest in front of the Alabama State House as Alabama state Senate votes on the strictest anti-abortion bill in the United States at the Alabama Legislature in Montgomery

Abortion rights advocates protest in front of the Alabama State House as the state Senate votes on the strictest anti-abortion bill in the United States in Montgomery, Alabama, on May 14.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a near-total abortion ban bill designed to challenge more than 40 years of federal abortion protection under Roe v. Wade into law Wednesday.

The bill, which makes it a felony for a doctor to perform or attempt an abortion during any stage of pregnancy, was approved late Tuesday after a contentious floor debate.

Chris Aluka Berry / Reuters
Image: TOPSHOT-DRCONGO-REFUGEE

Elizabeth, a refugee from South Sudanese, stands inside a transition camp in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on May 12.

A recent increase in fighting between South Sudanese government forces and rebel groups along the South Sudan and DRC border has cause thousands to seek refuge in DRC since the beginning of the year.

John Wessels / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Aerial footage from Germany's Sea-Watch's Moonbird aircraft in SAR zone off Libya's coast

A migrant swims towards the Vos Triton commercial offshore supply ship off Libya's coast on May 11 in a photograph taken from the German Sea-Watch humanitarian organization's Moonbird aircraft.

Sea-Watch.org / via Reuters
Image: *** BESTPIX *** TOPSHOT-INDONESIA-RELIGION-ISLAM-RAMADAN

A woman prepares meals for Muslims breaking their fast during the holy month of Ramadan at Jogokariyan Mosque in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on May 11.

Oka Hamied / AFP - Getty Images
Image: The sun rises behind The Shard and the financial district as a cyclist rides through Richmond Park in London

The sun rises behind The Shard and the financial district as a cyclist rides through Richmond Park in London on May 13.

Hannah McKay / Reuters
