Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: May 9 - 16
The Cannes Film Festival is underway, abortion rights advocates protest in Alabama, the Eiffel Tower turns 130 and more.
Pallbearers watch as the hearse carrying the coffin of school shooting victim Kendrick Castillo leaves after his memorial service in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, on May 15, 2019.
Castillo died protecting classmates from a shooter at STEM School Highlands Ranch in suburban Denver.
Border Patrol agent Brady Waikel rescues a 7-year-old boy from Honduras after he fell out of a makeshift raft while crossing the Rio Grande River near Eagle Pass, Texas, on May 10.
Health workers carry the coffin of an Ebola victim in Butembo, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, on May 16.
Butembo is at the epicenter of the Ebola crisis, where the death toll is over 1,000.
Worshipers attend a service for Pope Francis' upcoming visit to Romania at the St. Joseph's Catholic cathedral in Bucharest on May 15.
The pope is scheduled to arrive in Romania at the end of May, 20 years after Pope John Paul II visited the former communist country.
Visitors sit in the cabin of "Connie," the 1958 Lockheed Constellation airplane restored as a cocktail lounge at the newly opened TWA Hotel at JFK Airport in New York on May 15.
The new 1960's themed hotel built inside the former Trans World Airlines terminal includes retail shops, restaurants, and a rooftop bar with runway views.
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during a light show to celebrate its 130th anniversary in Paris on May, 15.
A man prays during the candle procession at the Fatima shrine in central Portugal on May 12.
Thousands of pilgrims converged to celebrate the anniversary of Fatima's miracle where three shepherd children claimed to have seen the Virgin Mary in May 1917.
Migrants stand outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station at a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas on May 15.
A dead Gray Whale near Pacifica State Beach in California on May 15.
A tenth Gray Whale has washed up on shore in the San Francisco Bay Area since March. Necropsies have determined that four died of malnutrition while four others were hit by ships.
A graduate wears a "Make America Great Again" hat amidst a sea of mortar boards before the start of commencement exercises at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia on May 11.
Movie director John Carpenter walks past chess players as he strolls on the Promenade de la Croisette during the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in southern France on May 15.
Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser shows off his Trump socks as the president arrives in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on May 14.
Abortion rights advocates protest in front of the Alabama State House as the state Senate votes on the strictest anti-abortion bill in the United States in Montgomery, Alabama, on May 14.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a near-total abortion ban bill designed to challenge more than 40 years of federal abortion protection under Roe v. Wade into law Wednesday.
The bill, which makes it a felony for a doctor to perform or attempt an abortion during any stage of pregnancy, was approved late Tuesday after a contentious floor debate.
Elizabeth, a refugee from South Sudanese, stands inside a transition camp in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on May 12.
A recent increase in fighting between South Sudanese government forces and rebel groups along the South Sudan and DRC border has cause thousands to seek refuge in DRC since the beginning of the year.
A migrant swims towards the Vos Triton commercial offshore supply ship off Libya's coast on May 11 in a photograph taken from the German Sea-Watch humanitarian organization's Moonbird aircraft.
A woman prepares meals for Muslims breaking their fast during the holy month of Ramadan at Jogokariyan Mosque in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on May 11.
The sun rises behind The Shard and the financial district as a cyclist rides through Richmond Park in London on May 13.