The Week in Pictures: Nov. 1 - 8
A Moscow military parade, Trump berates a reporter, another mass shooting and more.
Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally on Nov. 4, 2018, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Sarah Salem, 34, swims as voters cast their ballots at Echo Deep Pool on Nov. 6 in Los Angeles.
Kristen Leach votes with her six-month-old daughter, Nora, on election day in Atlanta on Nov. 6.
People comfort each other after a mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California on Nov. 8.
A Marine veteran clad in black and armed with a .45-caliber Glock handgun shot his way into a Southern California bar crowded with college students and unleashed hell before turning the gun on himself, officials said Thursday.
When it was over, 12 others, including a sheriff's sergeant who tried to stop the carnage, were also dead and many more were wounded.
Indian Sikh devotees light diyas, or earthen lamps, during Diwali at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Nov. 7.
Sikhs celebrate 'Bandi Chhor Divas', also on the same day as the Hindu festival of Diwali, to mark the historic return of the sixth Guru, Guru Hargobind.
Pelicans stand at Lake Marmara near Aksihar district, in Manisa, Turkey on Nov. 8.
Lake Marmara is located in the alluvial valley of Gediz River and is an important source for fishing and agricultural irrigation and an important bird area.
A White House staff member reaches for the microphone held by CNN's Jim Acosta as he questions U.S. President Donald Trump during a news conference following Tuesday's midterm U.S. congressional elections at the White House in Washington on Nov. 7.
President Donald Trump's ongoing feud with Jim Acosta, CNN's chief White House correspondent, boiled over on Wednesday, with Trump verbally berating the journalist before the White House ultimately suspended his press access.
The rising sun peaks through a foggy sky over Frankfurt, Germany, on Nov. 7.
Russian honor guards march during the military parade at Red Square in Moscow on Nov. 7.
Russia marks the 77th anniversary of the 1941 historical parade, when Red Army soldiers marched past the Kremlin walls towards the front line to fight Nazi Germany troops during World War Two.
Runners head across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge at the start of the New York City Marathon in Staten Island on Nov. 4.
People cheer to live results during a midterm election night party hosted by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee on Nov. 6 in Washington, DC.
Tallahassee mayor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum casts his ballot with his four-year-old twins Caroline, left, and Jackson on Election Day on Nov. 6 in Tallahassee, Florida.
People line an overpass to see a motorcade procession transport the body of Sheriff's Sergeant Ron Helus, the first victim named in the mass shooting at a country bar in Thousand Oaks, California, on Nov. 8.