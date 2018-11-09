In Focus
The Week in Pictures: Nov. 1 - 8
America votes, Trump berates a reporter, a highway motorcade honors fallen California police officer and more.
Midterm enthusiasm
Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally on Nov. 4, 2018, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Poolside voting
Sarah Salem, 34, swims as voters cast their ballots at Echo Deep Pool on Nov. 6 in Los Angeles.
Training the next generation
Kristen Leach votes with her six-month-old daughter, Nora, on election day in Atlanta on Nov. 6.
California shooting
People comfort each other after a mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California on Nov. 8.
A Marine veteran clad in black and armed with a .45-caliber Glock handgun shot his way into a Southern California bar crowded with college students and unleashed hell before turning the gun on himself, officials said Thursday.
When it was over, 12 others, including a sheriff's sergeant who tried to stop the carnage, were also dead and many more were wounded.
Photos: Scenes of grief, shock at site of California bar shooting
Festival of lights
Sikh devotees light diyas, or earthen lamps, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, on Nov. 7.
Sikhs celebrate "Bandi Chhor Divas" on the same day as Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, to mark the historic return of the sixth Guru, Guru Hargobind.
Pelicans from above
Pelicans stand in Lake Marmara in Manisa, Turkey on Nov. 8.
Contentious news conference
A White House staff member reaches for the microphone held by CNN's Jim Acosta as he questions President Donald Trump during a news conference at the White House on Nov. 7.
President Trump's ongoing feud with Acosta, CNN's chief White House correspondent, boiled over on Wednesday, with Trump verbally berating the journalist before the White House ultimately suspended his press access.
Village and city
The rising sun lights up a foggy sky over Frankfurt, Germany, on Nov. 7.
Remembering 1941
Russian honor guards march in Moscow's Red Square on Nov. 7.
Russia marked the 77th anniversary of the 1941 march of Red Army soldiers past the Kremlin walls towards the front line to fight Nazi troops during World War II.
Fire in Paradise
A home burns as the Camp Fire moves through the area on Nov. 8 in Paradise, California.
A wildfire fueled by strong winds raced across communities in the Sierra foothills in Northern California on Thursday, devastating the city of Paradise and sending thousands of residents fleeing for their lives, authorities said.
Marathon blur
Runners head across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge at the start of the New York City Marathon in Staten Island on Nov. 4.
Election night
Democratic supporters cheer results during a midterm election night party on Nov. 6 in Washington.
Future voters
Tallahassee mayor and Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum casts his ballot with his four-year-old twins Caroline, left, and Jackson on Election Day on Nov. 6 in Tallahassee.
Fallen hero
A motorcade procession transports the body of Sheriff's Sergeant Ron Helus, the first victim named in the mass shooting at a country bar in Thousand Oaks, California, on Nov. 8.
Hundreds of people lined the streets to pay their respects as his body was taken by motorcade from the hospital to the coroner's office.