The week in pictures: Nov. 10 - 17

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and his wife Louise Linton hold up a sheet of new $1 bills during a tour of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington on Nov. 15.

Mnuchin and U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza went to see firsthand the production of new bills, the first currency that will bear their signatures. The new bills are expected to go into circulation in December.

Jacquelyn Martin / AP