Image: CHINA-US-ANIMAL-DIPLOMACY-PANDA

Week in Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Nov. 14 - 21

New testimonies in the House impeachment hearings, refugees rescued on the Aegean sea , Bei Bei arrives in China and more.

Image: Williams and Vindman testify at House Intelligence Committee hearing on Trump impeachment inquiry on Capitol Hill in Washington

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, arrives to testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Nov. 19, 2019.

Shawn Thew / Pool via Reuters
Image: *** BESTPIX *** House Intelligence Committee Continues Open Impeachment Hearings

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., Democratic Counsel Daniel Goldman, Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff. D-Calif., Ranking Member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and GOP Counsel Steve Castor listen as Gordon Sondland, the U.S ambassador to the European Union, testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill on Nov. 20.

Anna Moneymaker / Pool via Getty Images
Image: TOPSHOT-HONG KONG-CHINA-POLITICS-UNREST

Protesters on a bridge use a rope as they escape from Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus and from police in Hong Kong on Nov. 18.

At least eight protesters who had been holding out at a trashed Hong Kong university surrendered to police in the early hours of Friday, while others desperately searched for escape routes as riot officers surrounded the campus.

The siege at the Polytechnic University on the Kowloon peninsula appeared to be nearing an end with the number of protesters dwindling to less than 100, days after some of the worst violence since anti-government demonstrations escalated in June.

Ye Aung Thu / AFP - Getty Images
Image:

Michelle Bosshard and her 9-year-old son Lucas visit a memorial on Nov. 18, for two students killed during a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif.

The 16-year-old boy who fatally shot two fellow students and wounded three others last week at a Southern California high school used an unregistered, untraceable “ghost gun,” according to police.

Sarah Reingewirtz / The Orange County Register via AP
Image: TOPSHOT-CHINA-LIFESTYLE-TOURISM

People ride a boat on the Tianquan Lake on a foggy day in Xuyi in China's eastern Jiangsu province on Nov. 20.

AFP - Getty Images
Image:

Supporters of former President Evo Morales stand next to soldiers guarding the road leading to the state-own Senkata fuel plant, in El Alto, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia on Nov. 19.

After a month of deadly unrest, Morales' political party appears to be positioning itself for a future without the man who led the country for 14 years.

Natacha Pisarenko / AP
Image:

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, left, gets ready to hit Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, second left, with a helmet during the second half of an NFL football game on Nov. 14, in Cleveland.

Garrett won't be playing for the foreseeable future after his indefinite suspension was upheld on appeal, the NFL said Thursday.

Garret's historic suspension follows an appeal hearing Wednesday in which he claimed his brutal helmet attack on Rudolph was preceded by Rudolph's use of a racial slur.

Ron Schwane / AP
Image: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden bends back to avoid the hand of Senator Bernie Sanders as Sanders points past Biden during the U.S. Democratic presidential candidates debate at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden bends back to avoid Sen. Bernie Sanders' hand during the fifth Democratic presidential debate in Atlanta on Nov. 20.

Brendan Mcdermid / Reuters
Image: TOPSHOT-ZIMBABWE-POLITICS-DEMONSTRATION

An anti-riot police officer tackles a woman with his boot while dispersing a crowd gathered to hear an address by Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the MDC (Movement for Democratic Change) Alliance in Harare, Zimbabwe on Nov. 20.

Nelson Chamisa was due to address party supporters in his Hope of the Nation Address. The public address was blocked by riot police who beat up several people as they dispersed MDC supporters and other curious onlookers.

Jekesai Njikzana / AFP - Getty Images
Image: CHINA-US-ANIMAL-DIPLOMACY-PANDA

U.S.-born giant panda Bei Bei eats bamboo in his enclosure at the Bifengxia base of the China Conservation and Research Center of the Giant Panda in Yaan, China's southwestern Sichuan province, on Nov. 21.

Bei Bei arrived in southwestern China after a 16-hour flight. 

AFP - Getty Images
Image: Protest against Chile's government in Santiago

Laser lights flash behind a demonstrator during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile, on Nov. 18. 

Chilean police and soldiers backed by their commanders have carried out "generalized" attacks on people protesting over inequality with the intention of "punishing and harming" them, Amnesty International said in a report published on Thursday.

Pablo Sanhueza / Reuters
Image:

A police officer points his gun at residents of Delmas 95 district during a protest demanding the resignation of Haiti's president Jovenel Moïse  in Port-au-Prince, on Nov. 18.

More than 40 people have been killed and dozens injured in more than two months of demonstrations organized by opposition leaders demanding the president's resignation amid anger over corruption, ballooning inflation and a scarcity of basic goods.

Dieu Nalio Chery / AP
Image: Turkish Coast Guard Intercepts Migrants Bound For Greece

Turkish coast guards help rescue refugees on an inflatable boat on the Aegean sea in Bodrum, Turkey, on Nov. 15.

Burak Kara / Getty Images
Image: TOPSHOT-HONG KONG-CHINA-POLITICS-UNREST

Protesters run for cover after riot police fired tear gas towards the bridge they were using to escape Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Hong Kong on Nov. 18.

Anthony Wallace / AFP - Getty Images
Image: House Intelligence Committee Continues Open Impeachment Hearings

Gordon Sondland, the U.S ambassador to the European Union, arrives for testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill Nov. 20.

Win McNamee / Getty Images
