The Week in Pictures: Nov. 14 - 21
New testimonies in the House impeachment hearings, refugees rescued on the Aegean sea , Bei Bei arrives in China and more.
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, arrives to testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Nov. 19, 2019.
Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., Democratic Counsel Daniel Goldman, Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff. D-Calif., Ranking Member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and GOP Counsel Steve Castor listen as Gordon Sondland, the U.S ambassador to the European Union, testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill on Nov. 20.
Protesters on a bridge use a rope as they escape from Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus and from police in Hong Kong on Nov. 18.
At least eight protesters who had been holding out at a trashed Hong Kong university surrendered to police in the early hours of Friday, while others desperately searched for escape routes as riot officers surrounded the campus.
The siege at the Polytechnic University on the Kowloon peninsula appeared to be nearing an end with the number of protesters dwindling to less than 100, days after some of the worst violence since anti-government demonstrations escalated in June.
Michelle Bosshard and her 9-year-old son Lucas visit a memorial on Nov. 18, for two students killed during a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif.
The 16-year-old boy who fatally shot two fellow students and wounded three others last week at a Southern California high school used an unregistered, untraceable “ghost gun,” according to police.
People ride a boat on the Tianquan Lake on a foggy day in Xuyi in China's eastern Jiangsu province on Nov. 20.
Supporters of former President Evo Morales stand next to soldiers guarding the road leading to the state-own Senkata fuel plant, in El Alto, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia on Nov. 19.
After a month of deadly unrest, Morales' political party appears to be positioning itself for a future without the man who led the country for 14 years.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, left, gets ready to hit Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, second left, with a helmet during the second half of an NFL football game on Nov. 14, in Cleveland.
Garrett won't be playing for the foreseeable future after his indefinite suspension was upheld on appeal, the NFL said Thursday.
Garret's historic suspension follows an appeal hearing Wednesday in which he claimed his brutal helmet attack on Rudolph was preceded by Rudolph's use of a racial slur.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden bends back to avoid Sen. Bernie Sanders' hand during the fifth Democratic presidential debate in Atlanta on Nov. 20.
An anti-riot police officer tackles a woman with his boot while dispersing a crowd gathered to hear an address by Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the MDC (Movement for Democratic Change) Alliance in Harare, Zimbabwe on Nov. 20.
Nelson Chamisa was due to address party supporters in his Hope of the Nation Address. The public address was blocked by riot police who beat up several people as they dispersed MDC supporters and other curious onlookers.
U.S.-born giant panda Bei Bei eats bamboo in his enclosure at the Bifengxia base of the China Conservation and Research Center of the Giant Panda in Yaan, China's southwestern Sichuan province, on Nov. 21.
Bei Bei arrived in southwestern China after a 16-hour flight.
Laser lights flash behind a demonstrator during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile, on Nov. 18.
Chilean police and soldiers backed by their commanders have carried out "generalized" attacks on people protesting over inequality with the intention of "punishing and harming" them, Amnesty International said in a report published on Thursday.
A police officer points his gun at residents of Delmas 95 district during a protest demanding the resignation of Haiti's president Jovenel Moïse in Port-au-Prince, on Nov. 18.
More than 40 people have been killed and dozens injured in more than two months of demonstrations organized by opposition leaders demanding the president's resignation amid anger over corruption, ballooning inflation and a scarcity of basic goods.
Turkish coast guards help rescue refugees on an inflatable boat on the Aegean sea in Bodrum, Turkey, on Nov. 15.
Protesters run for cover after riot police fired tear gas towards the bridge they were using to escape Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Hong Kong on Nov. 18.
Gordon Sondland, the U.S ambassador to the European Union, arrives for testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill Nov. 20.