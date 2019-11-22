The Week in Pictures: Nov. 14 - 21

Protesters on a bridge use a rope as they escape from Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus and from police in Hong Kong on Nov. 18.

At least eight protesters who had been holding out at a trashed Hong Kong university surrendered to police in the early hours of Friday, while others desperately searched for escape routes as riot officers surrounded the campus.

The siege at the Polytechnic University on the Kowloon peninsula appeared to be nearing an end with the number of protesters dwindling to less than 100, days after some of the worst violence since anti-government demonstrations escalated in June.