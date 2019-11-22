Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Nov. 14 - 21
New witnesses in the House impeachment hearings, refugees rescued on the Aegean, Bei Bei arrives in China and more.
Witness on the Hill
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Nov. 19, 2019.
Over a jam-packed, nearly 12-hour stretch on Tuesday, four key figures at the center of the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry testified publicly before the House Intelligence Committee.
The committee
Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., Democratic Counsel Daniel Goldman, Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Ranking Member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and GOP Counsel Steve Castor listen as Gordon Sondland, the U.S ambassador to the European Union, testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Nov. 20.
Sondland, the American ambassador to the E.U., pointed the finger at President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former national security adviser John Bolton in explosive public testimony on Wednesday in which he said explicitly that there was a "quid quo pro" linking a White House visit by Ukraine's president to investigations into a political opponent of the president.
Campus escape
Protesters on a bridge use a rope as they escape from Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus and from police in Hong Kong on Nov. 18.
At least eight protesters who had been holding out at a trashed Hong Kong university surrendered to police in the early hours of Friday, while others desperately searched for escape routes as riot officers surrounded the campus.
The siege at the Polytechnic University on the Kowloon peninsula appeared to be nearing an end with the number of protesters dwindling to less than 100, days after some of the worst violence since anti-government demonstrations escalated in June.
Shooting memorial
Michelle Bosshard and her 9-year-old son Lucas visit a memorial on Nov. 18, for two students killed during a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif.
The 16-year-old boy who fatally shot two fellow students and wounded three others last week at a Southern California high school used an unregistered, untraceable “ghost gun,” according to police.
Foggy ride
A man rows a boat on the Tianquan Lake in Xuyi in China's eastern Jiangsu province on Nov. 20.
Bolivia after Morales
Supporters of former President Evo Morales stand next to soldiers guarding the road leading to the state-owned Senkata fuel plant, in El Alto, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia on Nov. 19.
After a month of deadly unrest, Morales' political party appears to be positioning itself for a future without the man who led the country for 14 years. While some Morales supporters want him to return from exile and he has described himself as “president-elect,” some leading lawmakers in his party are taking a more nuanced position.
Helmet attack
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, left, gets ready to hit Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, second left, with Rudoplh's helmet on Nov. 14 in Cleveland.
Garrett won't be playing for the foreseeable future after his indefinite suspension was upheld on appeal, the NFL said Thursday.
Garret's historic suspension follows an appeal hearing Wednesday in which he claimed his brutal helmet attack on Rudolph was preceded by Rudolph's use of a racial slur.
Big gesture
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden bends back to avoid Sen. Bernie Sanders' hand during the fifth Democratic presidential debate in Atlanta on Nov. 20.
Zimbabwe unrest
A police officer tackles a woman while dispersing a crowd gathered to hear an address by Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the Movement for Democratic Change, in Harare, Zimbabwe on Nov. 20.
Chamisa was due to address party supporters in his Hope of the Nation Address. The public address was blocked by riot police who beat up several people as they dispersed MDC supporters and other curious onlookers.
American expat
U.S.-born giant panda Bei Bei eats bamboo after he arrived at his new home in China at the Ya’an Bifengxia Base of the Giant Panda Conservation and Research Center on Nov. 21.
Bei Bei was a beloved figure at the National Zoo in Washington, where he was born and spent the first four years of his life. By agreement with the Chinese government, the zoo had to return Bei Bei to China this year.
Chile protests
Lasers flash behind a demonstrator during an anti-government protest in Santiago on Nov. 18.
Chilean police and soldiers backed by their commanders have carried out "generalized" attacks on people protesting over inequality with the intention of "punishing and harming" them, Amnesty International said in a report published on Thursday.
Turmoil in Haiti
A police officer points his gun at residents of Delmas 95 district during a protest demanding the resignation of Haiti's president Jovenel Moïse in Port-au-Prince, on Nov. 18.
More than 40 people have been killed and dozens injured in more than two months of demonstrations organized by opposition leaders demanding the president's resignation amid anger over corruption, ballooning inflation and a scarcity of basic goods.
Rescue at sea
Turkish coast guards help rescue refugees on an inflatable boat on the Aegean Sea off Bodrum, Turkey, on Nov. 15.
Turkish officials reported more than a two-fold increase this year in migrants and refugees attempting the dangerous sea crossing from Turkey to Greece.
University under siege
Protesters run for cover after riot police fired tear gas towards the bridge they were using to escape Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Hong Kong on Nov. 18.
"Proud" amigo
Gordon Sondland, the U.S ambassador to the European Union, arrives for testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill on Nov. 20.
Rep. Devin Nunes used part of his questioning to ask Sondland if he was part of the “three amigos” — a nickname for the alleged shadow policy team in Ukraine of Energy Secretary Rick Perry, former top diplomat for Ukraine Kurt Volker and Sondland.
“I’m a proud member of the three amigos,” Sondland replied, smiling.