The Week in Pictures: Nov. 24 - Dec. 1

1. Ashley Piper walks with her 8-week-old son, Theo, and her cavalier King Charles spaniel, Zola, among the trees adorned with colorful autumn leaves at Edward Rendon Sr. Metro Park on Nov. 30, 2017, in Austin, Texas. Jay Janner / Austin American-Statesman via AP

2. Hoda Kotb, left, and Savannah Guthrie embrace on the set of the "Today" show on Nov. 29, in New York, after NBC News fired host Matt Lauer for inappropriate sexual behavior. Craig Ruttle / AP

3. Greek police use teargas against protesters outside a court in Athens on Nov. 29, as they try to halt dozens of planned foreclosure auctions of property. The foreclosure auctions are a key condition of the country's international bailout but have been repeatedly disrupted by leftist activists who say they are unfair and target the poor. Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP - Getty Images

4. Indian police guide elephants to demolish huts which forest officials claimed were illegally built at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in Guwahati, India on Nov. 27. The police took the unusual step of using elephants in an attempt to evict hundreds of people living illegally in a protected forest area in the country's remote northeast. Anuwar Hazarika / Reuters

5. A competitor races in the second stage of the Marathon des Sables going through Peru's Ica desert between Coyungo and Samaca on Nov. 29. The over 150-mile race is divided into six stages through the desert ending on Dec. 4. Jean-Philippe Ksiazek / AFP - Getty Images

6. President Donald Trump makes a statement from the Roosevelt Room next to the empty chairs of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, after they rebuffed the budget meeting at the White House in Washington on Nov. 28. Jim Watson / AFP - Getty Images

7. Fans rush the field after Auburn defeated Alabama in the Iron Bowl NCAA college football game at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama on Nov. 25. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

8. Members of the Mona Shores High School choir stand in the "Singing Christmas Tree" during a dress rehearsal at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon, Mich. on Nov. 29. The 67-foot steel tree holds 240 of the choir members. The choir quickly sold out their four shows this weekend. Joel Bissell / Muskegon Chronicle via AP

9. The Soyuz rocket carrying Russia's Meteor-M 2-1 weather satellite lifts off from the launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East on Nov. 28. The weather satellite and nearly 20 micro-satellites from various nations failed to enter their designated orbits following the launch, another blow to the nation's space program. Russia's Roscosmos space agency said it's trying to determine what happened. Month in Space Pictures: A fireball from beyond and a storm on Jupiter Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP - Getty Images

10. People take part in a candlelight vigil for victims of a massacre at a mosque days earlier, in Cairo on Nov. 27. Egypt was reeling from the horrific militant attack on a mosque in northern Sinai that killed 305 people -- the deadliest assault by Islamic extremists in its modern history and a grim milestone in a long-running fight against the insurgency led by an ISIS affiliate. Amr Nabil / AP

11. A Harz Narrow Gauge Railways steam train pulls into Brocken station in Wernigerode, Germany on Nov. 26. Lino Mirgeler / dpa via AFP - Getty Images

12. Mike Stone prints copies of the president and vice president's official photographs at the Government Publishing Office in Washington on Nov. 29. The portraits will be hung in more than 1,600 federal buildings. Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA

13. Michael Flynn leaves federal court after he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in Washington on Dec. 1. Flynn became the first Trump White House official to face criminal charges and admit guilt so far in the wide-ranging election investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

14. A white bronze turkey sits among Norfolk black turkeys, raised free range on David McEvoy's Turkey farm in Termonfeckin, Ireland on Nov. 26. Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters

15. Skaters circle the ice rink at Somerset House in London on Nov. 29. Darrin Zammit Lupi / Reuters

16. A woman puts her hands up as riot police search for opposition supporters who had taken cover in a shack to escape teargas during clashes in the Umoja suburb of Nairobi on Nov. 28. Tony Karumba / AFP - Getty Images

17. Tourists watch as Mount Agung spews ash in Karangasem on the Indonesian island of Bali on Nov. 30. The compelling impulse to see an aggressive and majestic show of nature, and to record an uncontrollable force, is motivating some visitors to the tropical island to stick around for a while rather than just head for the nearest airport. The airport, shut for 2 1/2 days due to drifting ash, reopened on Wednesday afternoon. Juni Kriswanto / AFP - Getty Images

18. Police fire tear gas to control a crowd of supporters as they try to force their way into the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi on Nov. 28. Kenyatta was sworn in for a second term in what some hoped would be the end of months of election turmoil, which Kenyatta said stretched the country "almost to the breaking point." Photos: Supporters storm gates during Kenya’s presidential inauguration Baz Ratner / Reuters

19. A man washes a blanket on the banks of the Tawi River in Jammu, India on Nov. 28. Mukesh Gupta / Reuters

20. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree glows after its official lighting on Nov. 29 in New York. The 75-foot-tall, 12-plus ton Norway spruce is decorated with 50,000 multicolored lights. After the holidays it will be milled into lumber for Habitat for Humanity. Photos - From backyard giant to Midtown jewel: Journey of the Rock Center Christmas tree Diane Bondareff / AP Images for Tishman Speyer