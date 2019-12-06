Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Nov. 28 - Dec. 5
Koalas are nursed back to health, a surprise visit to Afghanistan, chaotic Black Friday deals, and more.
Sheila Bailey, Judy Brady and Clinical Director Cheyne Flanagan tend to a koala named Paul from Lake Innes Nature Reserve as he recovers from burns, at The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital on Nov. 29, 2019 in Port Macquarie, Australia.
Volunteers from the Koala Hospital have been working alongside National Parks and Wildlife Service crews searching for koalas following weeks of devastating bushfires across New South Wales and Queensland.
An estimated million hectares of land has been burned by bushfire across Australia following catastrophic fire conditions in recent weeks, killing an estimated 1,000 koalas along with other wildlife.
A bushfire burns out of control in the Blue Mountains of the New South Wales on Dec. 2.
Bushfire-prone Australia has experienced a horrific start to its fire season, which scientists say is beginning earlier and becoming more extreme as a result of climate change, which is raising temperatures and sapping moisture from the environment.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks to guests during a reception at Buckingham Palace, as NATO leaders gather to mark 70 years of the alliance, in London on Dec. 3.
President Donald Trump and his NATO counterparts were gathering in London Tuesday to mark the alliance's 70th birthday amid deep tensions as spats between leaders expose a lack of unity that risks undermining the military organization's credibility.
President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the south Lawn of the White House on Dec. 2, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to London.
Villagers pluck water chestnuts from a pond in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh state, India on Dec. 4.
Workers earn about about 250 Rupees ($3.50 USD) a day after spending 5-6 hours extracting the aquatic vegetable that grows mostly in stagnant water.
Neighbors work together in an effort to clear out as much snow as possible from E. 8th Street in Duluth, Minn. on Dec. 1.
A couple place a bouquet of flowers on London Bridge in memory of the victims of last weeks attack in central London on Dec. 12.
Shoppers buy TV sets at a supermarket during a Black Friday sale in Sao Paulo on Nov. 28.
People perform on traditional horsehide skis during an event to celebrate the origins of skiing at the Jiangjunshan, or General's Mountain, ski resort in Altay, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China on Nov. 27.
President Donald Trump speaks to the troops during a surprise Thanksgiving day visit at Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan on Nov. 28.
The trip, his first to the country, comes almost a year after the president made a surprise visit to troops stationed in Iraq, his first to a combat zone since he took office.
He served Thanksgiving dinner to troops before discussing the stalled peace talks with the Taliban militant group.
A surfer wipes out during the Vans World Cup of Surfing at Backdoor Pipeline on the north shore of Oahu, Hawaii on Nov. 27.
A Chinese tourist uses the scarf of a friend while she and others struggle to climb in the wind on an icy section of the Great Wall at Badaling in Beijing on Nov. 30.
People receive food at the annual Thanksgiving in the Park gathering where residents of the farm worker community of Immokalee are provided with a free meal in Immokalee, Fla. on Nov. 28.
Now in its 38th year, the event is sponsored by area faith based organizations and serves approximately 1,500 people on Thanksgiving Day.
The Immokalee community, which is made up mainly of seasonal farm workers, was severely impacted by Hurricane Irma in 2017 which caused severe flooding in the area.
The balloon of Olaf from "Frozen" is carried during the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Nov. 28.
Photos: Balloons fly low for the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Parade volunteers fought with gusty winds in the city as the parade was allowed to continue with balloons at a lower height.
The giant balloons range from 31 to 67 feet tall and require as many as 90 handlers to fly. They can be flown as high as 55 feet off the ground or brought down to 10 feet of the ground in windy conditions.