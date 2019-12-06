The Week in Pictures: Nov. 28 - Dec. 5

Sheila Bailey, Judy Brady and Clinical Director Cheyne Flanagan tend to a koala named Paul from Lake Innes Nature Reserve as he recovers from burns, at The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital on Nov. 29, 2019 in Port Macquarie, Australia.

Volunteers from the Koala Hospital have been working alongside National Parks and Wildlife Service crews searching for koalas following weeks of devastating bushfires across New South Wales and Queensland.

An estimated million hectares of land has been burned by bushfire across Australia following catastrophic fire conditions in recent weeks, killing an estimated 1,000 koalas along with other wildlife.