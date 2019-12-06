Image: People perform on traditional horsehide skis during an event to celebrate the origins of skiing at the Jiangjunshan ski resort in Altay

The Week in Pictures: Nov. 28 - Dec. 5

Koalas are nursed back to health, a surprise visit to Afghanistan, chaotic Black Friday deals and more.

Image: TOPSHOT-AUSTRALIA-WEATHER-BUSHFIRE

Bush fire

A bush fire burns out of control in the Blue Mountains of the New South Wales on Dec. 2.

Australia has experienced a horrific start to its fire season, which scientists say is beginning earlier and becoming more extreme as a result of climate change, which is raising temperatures and sapping moisture from the environment.

Saeed Khan / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Koala Hospital Works To Save Injured Animals Following Bushfires Across Eastern Australia

Koala rescue

Sheila Bailey, Judy Brady and Clinical Director Cheyne Flanagan tend to a koala named Paul from Lake Innes Nature Reserve as he recovers from burns at The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital on Nov. 29, 2019 in Port Macquarie, Australia.

Volunteers from the Koala Hospital have been working alongside National Parks and Wildlife Service crews searching for koalas following weeks of devastating bush fires across New South Wales and Queensland.

An estimated million hectares of land has been burned by bush fire across Australia following catastrophic fire conditions in recent weeks, killing an estimated 1,000 koalas along with other wildlife.

Nathan Edwards / Getty Images
Image:

Chatting with the queen

Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks to guests during a reception at Buckingham Palace as NATO leaders gather to mark 70 years of the alliance in London on Dec. 3.

President Donald Trump and his NATO counterparts gathered amid deep tensions as spats between leaders expose a lack of unity that risks undermining the military organization's credibility.

Yui Mok / Pool via AP
Image: Donald Trump

Rainy departure

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media at the White House before departing for London on Dec. 2 to attend a meeting of NATO leaders. 

Andrew Harnik / AP
Image:

Harvesting water chestnuts

Villagers pluck water chestnuts from a pond in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh state, India on Dec. 4.

Workers earn about about 250 Rupees ($3.50) a day after spending 5-6 hours extracting the aquatic vegetable that grows mostly in stagnant water.

Rajesh Kumar Singh / AP
Image:

Minnesota snow

Neighbors work together to clear snow from E. 8th Street in Duluth, Minn., on Dec. 1. 

Alex Kormann / Star Tribune via AP
Image: BRITAIN-ATTACKS

London Bridge attack

A couple place a bouquet of flowers on London Bridge on Dec. 2 in memory of the victims of an attack on Nov. 29. 

Two people were fatally stabbed and several others were wounded in the attack. Police shot and killed the male suspect at the scene after members of the public intervened.

 

Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP - Getty Images
Image: BRAZIL-ECONOMY-BLACK FRIDAY

Black Friday rush

Shoppers buy TV sets at a supermarket during a Black Friday sale in Sao Paulo on Nov. 28.

Miguel Schincariol / AFP - Getty Images
Image: People perform on traditional horsehide skis during an event to celebrate the origins of skiing at the Jiangjunshan ski resort in Altay

Group ski

Skiers glide on traditional horsehide skis during an event to celebrate the origins of skiing at the Jiangjunshan, or General's Mountain, ski resort in Altay, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China on Nov. 27.

China Stringer Network / Reuters
Image: AFGHANISTAN-US-TRUMP-THANKSGIVING

Surprise visit

President Donald Trump speaks to the troops during a an unnanounced Thanksgiving day visit at Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan on Nov. 28.

The trip, his first to the country, comes almost a year after the president made a surprise visit to troops stationed in Iraq, his first to a combat zone since he took office.

He served Thanksgiving dinner to troops before discussing the stalled peace talks with the Taliban militant group.

Olivier Douliery / AFP - Getty Images
Image: TOPSHOT-US-SURFING-VANS-PIPELINE

Some serious air

A surfer wipes out during the Vans World Cup of Surfing at Backdoor Pipeline on the north shore of Oahu, Hawaii on Nov. 27.

Brian Bielmann / AFP - Getty Images
Image: China Daily Life

Windy wall

A Chinese tourist uses the scarf of a friend while she and others struggle to climb in the wind on an icy section of the Great Wall at Badaling in Beijing on Nov. 30.

Kevin Frayer / Getty Images
Image: Thanksgiving Meal Served To Those In Need In Immokalee, Florida

Thanksgiving in the park

People receive food at the annual "Thanksgiving in the Park" gathering, where residents of the farm worker community of Immokalee are provided with a free meal, in Immokalee, Fla., on Nov. 28.

Now in its 38th year, the event is sponsored by area faith-based organizations and serves approximately 1,500 people on Thanksgiving Day.

The Immokalee community, which is made up mainly of seasonal farm workers, was severely impacted by Hurricane Irma in 2017 which caused severe flooding in the area.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Image: 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City

Snowman in New York

Olaf from "Frozen" floats down 6th Ave. during the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Nov. 28.

Photos: Balloons fly low for the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Parade volunteers fought with gusty winds in the city as the parade was allowed to continue with balloons at a lower height.

The giant balloons range from 31 to 67 feet tall and require as many as 90 handlers to fly. They can be flown as high as 55 feet off the ground or brought down to 10 feet of the ground in windy conditions.

Caitlin Ochs / Reuters
