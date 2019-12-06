Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Nov. 28 - Dec. 5
Koalas are nursed back to health, a surprise visit to Afghanistan, chaotic Black Friday deals and more.
Bush fire
A bush fire burns out of control in the Blue Mountains of the New South Wales on Dec. 2.
Australia has experienced a horrific start to its fire season, which scientists say is beginning earlier and becoming more extreme as a result of climate change, which is raising temperatures and sapping moisture from the environment.
Koala rescue
Sheila Bailey, Judy Brady and Clinical Director Cheyne Flanagan tend to a koala named Paul from Lake Innes Nature Reserve as he recovers from burns at The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital on Nov. 29, 2019 in Port Macquarie, Australia.
Volunteers from the Koala Hospital have been working alongside National Parks and Wildlife Service crews searching for koalas following weeks of devastating bush fires across New South Wales and Queensland.
An estimated million hectares of land has been burned by bush fire across Australia following catastrophic fire conditions in recent weeks, killing an estimated 1,000 koalas along with other wildlife.
Chatting with the queen
Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks to guests during a reception at Buckingham Palace as NATO leaders gather to mark 70 years of the alliance in London on Dec. 3.
President Donald Trump and his NATO counterparts gathered amid deep tensions as spats between leaders expose a lack of unity that risks undermining the military organization's credibility.
Rainy departure
President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media at the White House before departing for London on Dec. 2 to attend a meeting of NATO leaders.
Harvesting water chestnuts
Villagers pluck water chestnuts from a pond in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh state, India on Dec. 4.
Workers earn about about 250 Rupees ($3.50) a day after spending 5-6 hours extracting the aquatic vegetable that grows mostly in stagnant water.
Minnesota snow
Neighbors work together to clear snow from E. 8th Street in Duluth, Minn., on Dec. 1.
London Bridge attack
A couple place a bouquet of flowers on London Bridge on Dec. 2 in memory of the victims of an attack on Nov. 29.
Two people were fatally stabbed and several others were wounded in the attack. Police shot and killed the male suspect at the scene after members of the public intervened.
Black Friday rush
Shoppers buy TV sets at a supermarket during a Black Friday sale in Sao Paulo on Nov. 28.
Group ski
Skiers glide on traditional horsehide skis during an event to celebrate the origins of skiing at the Jiangjunshan, or General's Mountain, ski resort in Altay, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China on Nov. 27.
Surprise visit
President Donald Trump speaks to the troops during a an unnanounced Thanksgiving day visit at Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan on Nov. 28.
The trip, his first to the country, comes almost a year after the president made a surprise visit to troops stationed in Iraq, his first to a combat zone since he took office.
He served Thanksgiving dinner to troops before discussing the stalled peace talks with the Taliban militant group.
Some serious air
A surfer wipes out during the Vans World Cup of Surfing at Backdoor Pipeline on the north shore of Oahu, Hawaii on Nov. 27.
Windy wall
A Chinese tourist uses the scarf of a friend while she and others struggle to climb in the wind on an icy section of the Great Wall at Badaling in Beijing on Nov. 30.
Thanksgiving in the park
People receive food at the annual "Thanksgiving in the Park" gathering, where residents of the farm worker community of Immokalee are provided with a free meal, in Immokalee, Fla., on Nov. 28.
Now in its 38th year, the event is sponsored by area faith-based organizations and serves approximately 1,500 people on Thanksgiving Day.
The Immokalee community, which is made up mainly of seasonal farm workers, was severely impacted by Hurricane Irma in 2017 which caused severe flooding in the area.
Snowman in New York
Olaf from "Frozen" floats down 6th Ave. during the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Nov. 28.
Photos: Balloons fly low for the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Parade volunteers fought with gusty winds in the city as the parade was allowed to continue with balloons at a lower height.
The giant balloons range from 31 to 67 feet tall and require as many as 90 handlers to fly. They can be flown as high as 55 feet off the ground or brought down to 10 feet of the ground in windy conditions.