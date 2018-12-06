BREAKING: Trump expected to nominate State Department spokeswoman as new ambassador to United Nations
In Focus
The Week in Pictures: Nov. 29 - Dec. 6
Quakes rocks Alaska, protests rock Paris, "41" is laid to rest and more.
Sully, a yellow Labrador service dog for former President George H. W. Bush, sits near the casket as the late president lies in state at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 4, 2018.
A World War II combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States.
A car is trapped on a damaged road south of Wasilla, Alaska, after back-to-back earthquakes on Nov. 30.
The quakes, measuring 7.0 and 5.7, shattered highways and rocked buildings in Anchorage and the surrounding area, sending people running into the streets and briefly triggering a tsunami warning for islands and coastal areas south of the city.
Members of Dance Centre Kenya speak with the "sugar plum fairy" before the start of a production of the "Nutcracker" at the National theater in Nairobi, Kenya, on Dec. 2.
A Soyuz MS-11 rocket carrying three astronauts takes off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on Dec. 3.
NASA astronaut Anne McClain, David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency and Oleg Kononenko of Russian space agency Roscosmos entered the International Space Station nearly eight hours later, a relief to relatives and scientists months after a rocket failure aborted another mission.
Smoke hangs over avenues seen from the top of the Arc de Triomphe on Dec. 1 in Paris.
Protests against rising taxes and the high cost of living turned into a riot as police fired tear gas and water cannon in street battles with activists wearing the fluorescent yellow vests of a new movement.
Former president George W. Bush reaches past President Donald Trump, first lady Melania and former president Barack Obama to pass what appeared to be a piece of candy to former first lady Michelle Obama at the funeral service for former president George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral on Dec. 5.
The pair shared a similar moment at John McCain's funeral in September when he passed her a cough drop.
Photos: George H.W. Bush honored at National Cathedral funeral
Former President George W. Bush touches the coffin after speaking at the funeral for his father at the National Cathedral on Dec. 5.
A cat sleeps in a box in a mango shop in Bangkok on Dec. 6.
Workers for a bike-sharing service add bicycles to a pile in Hefei, China, on Dec. 3. Dockless bike-share startups are common in China.
Honduran migrant Andrea Nicolle, 10, crosses through a hole on the ground under the metal barrier to cross from Playas de Tijuana, Mexico, into the U.S. on Dec. 4.
Both countries are grappling with how to handle the thousands of Central American migrants who are camped at the common border.
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel listens to a dining companion at a dinner for the the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 30.
For the first time, the summit of the world's top economies was held in a Latin American country.
A malnourished girl cries during the daily weighing at the pediatric complex on Dec. 4 in Bangui, Central African Republic.
Infant mortality in the country is the highest in the world, with two out of three children, or 1.5 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance, according to a UNICEF report from 2018.
The Nairobi skyline looms in the background as a zebra walks through the Nairobi National Park in Kenya on Dec. 3.
Salisbury Cathedral celebrates the beginning of Advent with a candle-lit service and procession, "From Darkness to Light," in Salisbury, England, on Nov. 30.
Migrants depart on a bus from a temporary shelter on their way to a new shelter on the eastern side of the city on Nov. 29 in Tijuana, Mexico.
Rains flooded sections of the old shelter, which is located in a soccer complex. Around 6,000 migrants from Central America were crowded into the original shelter which was intended to hold 3,000.
The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes through Magnolia, Texas, on Dec. 6, along the route from Spring to College Station, Texas.