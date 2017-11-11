The Week in Pictures: Nov. 3 - 10

4.

President Donald Trump pours out the remaining fish food from a container as he feeds carp at a koi pond with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on Nov. 6.

At first, Trump followed Abe's lead by gently spooning out small amounts of feed into the pond below. But while Abe then gracefully slipped the remainder of his box into the pond below, Trump abruptly stopped and, as cameras clicked, theatrically dumped the rest of his supply down to the fish.

Abe laughed.

Jim Watson / AFP - Getty Images