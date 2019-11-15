Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Nov. 7 - 14
The impeachment battle goes public, ferocious fires in Australia, Venice inundated and more.
Venice underwater
A man carries a woman on his back through the flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, on Nov. 14, 2019.
Venice declared a state of emergency Wednesday after floods, known locally as “Aqua Alta,” swept through the lagoon city, flooding its historic basilica, inundating squares and tearing through centuries-old buildings.
Australian bush fires
Sharnie Moren and her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte stand next to a vehicle as thick smoke rises from bush fires near Nana Glen, Australia, on Nov. 12.
Australia's most populous state declared a state of emergency Monday as dozens of fires ravaged the countryside with authorities warning of “catastrophic” fire risk — the highest level of bush fire danger.
Morales out
Riot police fire tear gas to disperse supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales in La Paz on Nov. 13.
Morales, Bolivia’s first indigenous president, claimed to have won a fourth term in an Oct. 20 election. That sparked nationwide protests over fraud and an audit by the Organization of American States that found widespread irregularities. Morales resigned Sunday under pressure from the armed forces following massive protests.
Mexico highway ambush
Soldiers assigned to the National Guard keep watch while escorting a caravan of mourners arriving on Nov. 6 in Bavispe, Mexico, for the funerals of Americans killed in a highway ambush in Mexico's Sonora state.
Laid to rest
Members of local communities of Mormon origin and relatives of the extended LeBaron family attend Christina Marie Langford's funeral in Le Baron, Mexico, on Nov. 9.
Langford was among nine U.S. citizens killed Nov. 4 in a brutal ambush by suspected drug cartel gunmen while traveling in Mexico.
Impeachment hearings
Bill Taylor and George Kent, the first two witnesses in the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings in Ukraine, are sworn in, on Capitol Hill on Nov. 13.
Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and Kent, a deputy assistant secretary of state who worked on Ukraine and five other countries, had testified last month, for hours, in a closed-door setting before the three committees leading the inquiry.
Yet again...
Students reunite with their families following a shooting at Saugus High School, in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Nov. 14.
A teenage gunman opened fire at a Southern California high school Thursday morning, killing two students and wounding three others.
Santiago protests
Police clash with anti-government demonstrators during a protest in Santiago, Chile, on Nov. 12.
Students began protesting nearly a month ago over a subway fare hike. The demonstrations have morphed into a massive protest movement demanding improvements in basic services and benefits, including pensions, health, and education.
Raising the flag
The sun sets behind the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Va., on Nov. 10, the day before Veterans Day.
Greta's watching
Andres Petreselli paints a mural depicting Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on the side of a building in San Francisco on Nov. 8.
Open wide!
Workers service an animatronic dinosaur at Gengu Dinosaurs Science and Technology Co. in Zigong, China, on Nov. 13. Zigong produces 85% of the world's simulated dinosaurs.
Capitol Hill drag queen
Pissi Myles, center, a drag performer from Asbury Park, N.J., and a special contributor with Happs News, a live news source that streams through Twitter, reports with her cell phone during impeachment hearings on Nov. 13.
“They scouted him out at his Barracuda show on Sunday," David Ayllon, Myles’ husband and business partner, told NBC News. "I do know they were looking for a comedian who could improv on the spot and deliver the news in a fun way."
Stone on trial
Roger Stone waits in line at the federal court in Washington on Nov. 12.
A veteran Republican political operative and longtime confidant of President Donald Trump, Stone was found guilty Nov. 15 of all seven counts against him, including witness tampering and making false statements.
Fall frost
Ice covers autumn leaves still hanging on a branch in Marktoberdorf, southern Germany, on Nov. 11.
Kurdish anger
Kurdish demonstrators hurl rocks at a Turkish military vehicle during a joint Turkish-Russian patrol near the town of Al-Muabbadah in the northeastern part of Hassakah on the Syrian border with Turkey on Nov. 8.
Below the water line
A shop owner pumps out water during flooding in Venice on Nov. 12.