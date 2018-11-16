In Focus
The Week in Pictures: Nov. 8 - 15
Trump's visit to Paris, the season's first snowstorm, the grim search for victims of California's blaze, and more.
A burned neighborhood in Paradise, California, on Nov. 15, 2018.
Authorities made public a list of 297 people still unaccounted for Wednesday night as they announced that the number of people who had been killed in the deadliest wildfire in California history had grown to 56.
Photos: California battles deadly wildfires in north and south
Members of the California Army National Guard search a property for human remains in Paradise, on Nov. 14.
Belated warnings from public officials and the reluctance of residents who had survived previous fires to leave home were among the factors that contributed to the delayed and chaotic evacuation in what has become the deadliest wildfire in California history, survivors said.
Shepherd Gaetan Meme carries a lamb to help guide its mother to safety in the French Alps on Oct. 13. Meme shepherds a flock of 1,300 sheep in the Alpine pastures from June to October.
Photo made available on Nov. 14.
Richard Burst clears snow from his driveway in St. Louis on Nov. 15 .
Hundreds of schools in the central U.S. closed Thursday morning, with as much as 8 inches blanketing the St. Louis area by the early afternoon.
Traffic on an elevated intersection in downtown Shanghai on Nov. 12.
Saleh Hassan al-Faqeh holds the hand of his four-month-old daughter Hajar, who died at the malnutrition ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, on Nov. 15.
Hajar reached the al-Sabeen hospital last week from Saada province, one of thousands of Yemeni children suffering from malnutrition in a country that has been pushed to the brink of famine by more than three years of war.
Fouad al-Reme, a nurse in al-Sabeen hospital, said Hajar was conscious when she came to the hospital but she suffered low oxygen levels. "She was like skin on bones, her body was emaciated," he said.
A health worker waits to handle a new unconfirmed Ebola patient at a newly built MSF (Doctors Without Borders) supported Ebola treatment center in Bunia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on Nov. 7.
The death toll from an Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to more than 200, the health ministry said on Nov. 10.
Photo made available on Nov. 12.
An Iron Dome anti-missile fires near the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, in Ashkelon, on Nov. 12.
A group of transgender women and gay men ride a subway into Mexico City while traveling with the migrant caravan on Nov. 8, 2018.
Dozens of transgender women and gay men in the caravan move through Mexico with hopes of seeking asylum in the United States have banded together for protection — not from the uncertainty of a journey fraught with danger from the gangs who prey on migrants, but from their fellow travelers.
People gather during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, on Nov. 8.
A Marine veteran clad in black and armed with a .45-caliber Glock handgun shot his way into a Southern California bar crowded with college students and unleashed hell before turning the gun on himself, officials said.
When it was over, 12 others, including a sheriff's sergeant who tried to stop the carnage, were also dead and many more were wounded.
Scenes of grief, shock at site of mass shooting at California bar
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel as they sit next to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania during a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Nov. 11 during commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the 1918 armistice, ending World War I.
Embers fall from burning palm trees with the sun obscured by smoke as flames close in on a house at the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, California, on Nov. 9.
Roger Bloxberg and his wife, Anne, hug as they watch a wildfire on a hill top near their home in West Hills, California, on Nov. 9.