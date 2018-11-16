The Week in Pictures: Nov. 8 - 15

Saleh Hassan al-Faqeh holds the hand of his four-month-old daughter Hajar, who died at the malnutrition ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, on Nov. 15.

Hajar, who reached the al-Sabeen hospital last week from Saada province, was one of thousands of Yemeni children suffering from malnutrition in a country that has been pushed to the brink of famine by more than three years of war.

Fouad al-Reme, a nurse in al-Sabeen hospital, said Hajar was conscious when she came to the hospital but she suffered low oxygen levels. "She was like skin on bones, her body was emaciated," he said.