The Week in Pictures: Oct. 10 - 17
Trump and Pelosi spar in the Cabinet Room, NASA unveils a new space suit, the royals visit Pakistan and more.
President Donald Trump meets with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Oct. 16, 2019.
Pelosi said that President Donald Trump's "meltdown" was spurred by pointed questions about his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria.
Policemen run as a police van drives over a burning barricade during clashes between protesters and police in Barcelona, Spain, on Oct. 16.
Spain's government said Wednesday it would do whatever it takes to stamp out violence in Catalonia, where clashes between regional independence supporters and police have injured more than 200 people in two days.
A girl cries during her father's funeral in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Oct. 16.
Police clashed with mourners Wednesday as thousands across Haiti attended funerals for protesters who have died in demonstrations aimed at ousting President Jovenel Moïse.
Funerals for 11 of at least 20 people killed were held in six cities, including the capital of Port-au-Prince, where at least two people were injured in a protest that broke out when presidential guards tried to block a road near where hundreds had gathered around the coffins of two victims.
Firefighters put out hot spots in the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles on Oct. 12.
The entire neighborhood of 23,000 homes had to be evacuated after a fire ripped through the area Thursday evening. Most of the evacuation was lifted as of Saturday afternoon.
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine introduces NASA advance space suit engineer Kristine Davis as she demonstrates the prototype exploration extravehicular mobility unit at NASA Headquarters in Washington on Oct. 15.
The mobility of the suit allowed her to pick a rock and hand it to Bridenstine.
Emmanuel Le Divellec, a professor of church music, plays on the new baroque organ in the Neustadt Stadt- und Hofkirche St. Johannis in Hannover, Germany, on Oct.17.
The 50 register organ was built in 32 months in the Belgian organ building workshop "Manufacture d'orgues Dominique Thomas". The rare instrument was built on the west gallery of the Neustadt town and court church of St. Johannis.
Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge visit Chitral, Pakistan, on Oct. 16.
A giraffe walks near the elevated railway line that allows movement of animals below the Standard Gauge Railway line linking Nairobi and Naivasha inside the national park in Nairobi, Kenya, on Oct. 16.
The full moon rises behind One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan on Oct. 15.
Kim Jong Un rides a white horse in the snow in Mouth Paektu, North Korea, in an undated photo released on Oct. 16.
Kim Jong Un vowed to surmount U.S.-led sanctions on his country in state media reports Wednesday as evocative propaganda images were released of him riding a white horse, seen as foretelling significant decisions as his own deadline for U.S. movement on nuclear talks is nearing.
A migrant boy from Afghanistan holds the fish he and his father caught for lunch near the Moria Refugee Camp in Mytilene, Greece on Oct. 15.
More Afghans than Syrians have migrated to the European Union so far this year, official data shows, making them the largest nationality illegally entering the bloc, with many relocating from Iran partly due to the hardship caused by U.S. sanctions.
King penguin chicks on Volunteer Point, in the Falkland Islands on Oct. 6.
Five penguin species live in the archipelago: King, Rockhopper, Gentoo, Magellanic and Macaroni.
Image was released on Oct. 15.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles leave after the Queen's speech during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster on Oct. 14.
Civilians fleeing violence in northern Syria arrive in the city of Tal Tamr on the outskirts of Hasakeh, Syria, on Oct. 15.
Turkish soldiers and Turkey-backed Syrian fighters gather on the northern outskirts of the Syrian city of Manbij near the Turkish border on Oct. 14 as Turkey and its allies continue their assault on Kurdish-held border towns in northeastern Syria.
A one-year-old baby from Mexico who was waiting her turn to seek asylum in the U.S. with her mother, sits in front of the gates to the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Mexico, on Oct. 10.