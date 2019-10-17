Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Oct. 10 - 17
Trump and Pelosi spar in the Cabinet Room, NASA unveils a new space suit, the royals visit Pakistan and more.
Cabinet Room confrontation
President Donald Trump meets with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Oct. 16, 2019.
After walking out of the meeting, Pelosi said that President Donald Trump had a "meltdown" when questioned about his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria.
Trump later tweeted this photo with the caption "Nervous Nancy's unhinged meltdown."
Catalonia clashes
Policemen run as a police van drives over a burning barricade during clashes between protesters and police in Barcelona, Spain, on Oct. 16.
Spain's government said Wednesday it would do whatever it takes to stamp out violence in Catalonia, where clashes between regional independence supporters and police have injured more than 200 people in two days.
Haiti funeral
A girl cries during her father's funeral in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Oct. 16.
Police clashed with mourners Wednesday as thousands across Haiti attended funerals for protesters who have died in demonstrations aimed at ousting President Jovenel Moïse.
Funerals for 11 of at least 20 people killed were held in six cities, including the capital of Port-au-Prince, where at least two people were injured in a protest that broke out when presidential guards tried to block a road near where hundreds had gathered around the coffins of two victims.
California wildfire
Firefighters put out hot spots in the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles on Oct. 12.
The entire neighborhood of 23,000 homes had to be evacuated after a fire ripped through the area Thursday evening. Most of the evacuation was lifted as of Saturday afternoon.
Brand new suit
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine introduces space suit engineer Kristine Davis as she shows off NASA's new space suit in Washington on Oct. 15.
The mobility of the suit allowed her to pick up a rock and hand it to Bridenstine.
Called xEMU, for Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit, the suit will be worn during excursions on the moon and, later, on Mars.
From Mercury to Artemis: The evolution of the spacesuit in photos
Giant organ
Emmanuel Le Divellec, a professor of church music, plays on the new baroque organ in the Neustadt Stadt- und Hofkirche St. Johannis in Hanover, Germany, on Oct.17.
It took 32 months to build the 50-register organ.
Royals in Pakistan
Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge visit Chitral, Pakistan, on Oct. 16.
Pakistan's government hopes the couple's four-day visit will help boost the country's image as a tourist and business destination, after decades of sectarian violence and political unrest.
Under the tracks
A giraffe walks near the pillars that elevate the railway line so animals can pass underneath it in the national park in Nairobi, Kenya, on Oct. 16.
Manhattan moon
The full moon rises behind One World Trade Center in New York City on Oct. 15.
Symbolic ride
Kim Jong Un rides a white horse in the snow in Mouth Paektu, North Korea, in a photo released on Oct. 16.
Kim Jong Un vowed to surmount U.S.-led sanctions on his country in state media reports Wednesday as evocative propaganda images were released of him riding a white horse, seen as foretelling significant decisions as his own deadline for U.S. movement on nuclear talks is nearing.
Typhoon's path
A man looks through debris of a building that was destroyed by a tornado shortly before the arrival of Typhoon Hagibis in Chiba, Japan, on Oct. 13.
Hagibis hit northern and central Japan last weekend with historic rainfall that caused rivers to overflow and left thousands of homes flooded, damaged or without power.
NHK television counted 77 killed, while the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 65 were pronounced dead.
Refugee lunch
A migrant boy from Afghanistan holds the fish he and his father caught for lunch near the Moria Refugee Camp in Mytilene, Greece on Oct. 15.
More Afghans than Syrians have migrated to the European Union so far this year, official data shows, making them the largest nationality illegally entering the bloc, with many relocating from Iran partly due to the hardship caused by U.S. sanctions.
Fuzzy duo
King penguin chicks on Volunteer Point, in the Falkland Islands on Oct. 6.
Five penguin species live in the archipelago: King, Rockhopper, Gentoo, Magellanic and Macaroni.
Image was released on Oct. 15.
The Queen's speech
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles leave after the Queen's speech during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster on Oct. 14.
Fleeing the battle zone
Civilians fleeing fighting between Turkey-led forces and Kurdish fighters in northern Syria arrive in the city of Tal Tamr on the outskirts of Hasakeh, Syria, on Oct. 15.
A deadly Turkish invasion in northeastern Syria has caused mass displacement and reshaped the region.
Ready for war
Turkish soldiers and Turkey-backed Syrian fighters gather on the northern outskirts of the Syrian city of Manbij near the Turkish border on Oct. 14 as Turkey and its allies continue their assault on Kurdish-held border towns in northeastern Syria.
Young asylum-seeker
A one-year-old baby from Mexico, who was waiting her turn to seek asylum in the U.S. with her mother, sits in front of the gates to the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Mexico, on Oct. 10.