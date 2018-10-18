The Week in Pictures: Oct. 11 - 18

Sotheby's employees pose with a partially-shredded Banksy painting, newly titled "Love is in the Bin," at the London auction house on Oct. 12.

Onlookers gasped and laughed after the bottom half of "Girl with Balloon," was sucked into a shredder hidden in its frame as the hammer fell on its sale.

The modified version has now been certified by Banksy's authentication body Pest Control as a new piece of work in its own right.