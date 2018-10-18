In Focus
The Week in Pictures: Oct. 11 - 18
Life after the storm in Florida, a fan's foul in Houston, royal hugs in Australia and more.
"Love is in the Bin"
Sotheby's employees pose with a partially-shredded Banksy painting, newly titled "Love is in the Bin," at the London auction house on Oct. 12.
Onlookers gasped and laughed after the bottom half of "Girl with Balloon," was sucked into a shredder hidden in its frame as the hammer fell on its sale.
The modified version has now been certified by Banksy's authentication body Pest Control as a new piece of work in its own right.
A light in the dark
Danica Cherico and Shawn Gehlert use a generator to power a lamp as they sit outside their damaged apartments on Oct. 15 in Panama City, Florida.
Tens of thousands throughout the region were still without power after they were hammered by Hurricane Michael last week.
End of the road
Floodwaters cover a road near the city of Puichéric, France, on Oct. 15. Authorities in the southwest region of France hit by destructive flash floods say the death toll has increased to 14, with one person still listed as missing.
Caravan blocked
Honduran migrants are stopped by police, a few miles outside Esquipulas, Guatemala, on Oct. 15.
A caravan of thousands of Honduran migrants is on the road in Guatemala, hoping to reach the United States, despite President Donald Trump's threats to cut off aid to Central American countries that don't stop them.
Heading north
A migrant caravan moves north on Oct. 16 near Quezaltepeque, Guatemala.
President Trump has threatened to cut aid to Honduras and Guatemala if their governments do not stop the caravan.
Controversial call
Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox attempts to catch a ball hit by Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros in the first inning of game four of the American League Championship Series on Oct. 17 in Houston.
Altuve was denied a potential two-run homer and called out after fans reaching for the ball interfered with Betts' attempt at a leaping catch. Boosted by the questionable call, Boston held off the Astros 8-6 to take a 3-1 lead in the series.
Royal hug
Britain's Prince Harry looks on as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, hugs Luke Vincent, 5, after arriving at the airport in Dubbo, Australia, on Oct. 17.
Luke, who has Down Syndrome, hugged them both and ruffled Harry's hair and beard. Harry and Meghan are on a 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
Bud drop
Marijuana enthusiasts gather to watch the "bud drop" at the stroke of midnight in celebration of the legalization of recreational cannabis use on Oct. 17 in Toronto.
Canada became the first industrialized nation to legalize recreational cannabis, but a lawful buzz will be hard to come by in its biggest cities like Toronto and Vancouver, where stores are not yet open.
Enduring beauty
Ninety-three-year-old holocaust survivor Tova Ringer reacts after winning the 2018 beauty queen contest during the Holocaust Survivor beauty pageant in Haifa, Israel, on Oct. 14.
Some 12 candidates took part in the third annual beauty contest.
Reunion at the border
Iliana Nieves, left, hugs family members after she was briefly reunited with her mother on the other side of the wall at the "Hugs Not Walls" event on the U.S.-Mexico border on Oct. 13 in Sunland Park, New Mexico. Nieves had not seen her mother in fifteen years.
More than 200 families with mixed immigration status living in the U.S. were allowed to meet with relatives in Mexico for three minutes when Border Patrol briefly opened the border wall. Families keep their feet on their respective sides of the border. Normally held in downtown El Paso, the event was moved to New Mexico after the construction of an 18-foot border wall in El Paso.
Born after the storm
Lorrainda Smith sits with her 2-day-old son, Luke, and her husband, Wilmer Capps, in a Walmart parking lot after their home was damaged from Hurricane Michael on Oct. 15, in Panama City, Florida. The couple was contemplating sleeping in their truck after they were told a nearby shelter was closed.
"One day we had it all, the next we had nothing," said Smith. "This is not what I thought I'd be bringing him back to." The family eventually received a police escort to a nearby hospital for assistance as a nightly curfew prohibits the public from being out past dark.
Utter destruction
A man walks through a beachfront neighborhood In Mexico Beach, Florida on Oct. 16. The neighborhood, which had homes most of the way to the beach before the storm, is now mostly flattened after the passing of Hurricane Michael.
Air and sea
The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs before the start of the Barcolana regatta over Trieste harbor in Italy on Oct. 14.
