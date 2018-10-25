In Focus
The Week in Pictures: Oct. 18 - 25
Pipe bombs mailed to Trump critics, caravan reaches Mexico, Dodgers trail Red Sox and more.
Suspicious packages
Police stand guard outside the Time Warner Center after a suspicious package was found inside the CNN offices in New York on Oct. 24.
Pipe bombs sent to several prominent critics of President Donald Trump and to CNN's New York newsroom triggered a nationwide investigation and bipartisan condemnation on Wednesday.
Backing the president
Supporters cheer before President Donald Trump took the stage for a rally in support of Sen. Ted Cruz in Houston on Oct. 22.
Trump escalated his immigration rhetoric at the midterm rally, falsely accusing Democrats of "encouraging millions of illegal aliens to break our laws, violate our borders and overwhelm our nation."
Smooth sailing
Competitors sail their dhows during the Dalma Sailing Festival off the coast of Dalma Island, United Arab Emirates, in the Persian Gulf, on Oct. 25.
Fall pastels
Trees are draped in autumn colors in Duzce, Turkey, on Oct. 21.
Whale's tail
The tail of a dead fin whale that washed ashore on a beach in De Haan, on Belgium's North Sea coast is removed on Oct. 25.
Fin whales, which can weigh up to 49 tons, are the second-largest animal in the world. The whale was being cut into pieces, with the meat carried off before rotting further.
Professor Thierry Jauniaux of Liege University said the whale could have been hit by a passing ship.
Border chaos
A Honduran migrant protects her child after fellow migrants stormed a border checkpoint in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on Oct. 19.
Migrants traveling in a mass caravan burst through a Guatemalan border fence and streamed by the thousands toward Mexican territory on Friday, defying Mexican authorities' entreaties for an orderly crossing and U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of retaliation.
River crossing
Central American migrants cross the Suchiate river into Mexico on a raft as they try to reach a migrant caravan heading to U.S., in Ciudad Hidalgo, on Oct. 23.
Autumn glow
People walk in a field of fireweed at the Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, Japan on Oct. 22.
Also known as Kochia scoparia, the grass bush takes on a bright red color in the fall.
Near miss
Los Angeles Dodgers players Enrique Hernandez, left, Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor nearly collide as Bellinger catches a pop fly off the bat of Boston Red Sox batter Rafael Devers in the bottom of the sixth inning of game two of the World Series at Fenway Park in Boston on Oct. 24.
A 4-2 win gave the Red Sox a 2-0 series lead.
Sky high
Men work on cables connecting power transmission towers in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China, on Oct 17.
Moment of rest
A Honduran migrant child sleeps during a stop in Huixtla, Mexico, on Oct. 23.
The caravan is largely made up of young men and women with children fleeing Central America's violence, poverty and corruption. Most are from Honduras, but hundreds have also joined from El Salvador and Guatemala.
Traveling by night
Honduran migrants walk in Huixtla, Mexico, on Oct. 24.