The Week in Pictures: Oct. 24 - 31

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is driven into the Houses of Parliament in London on Oct. 28.

Britain is headed for its first December nationwide elections in almost 100 years in a contest shaping up to be a toxic brawl centered around Brexit.

The Dec. 12 poll is being billed as an extraordinary vote, one in which the winner will not only govern for a few years but could also hold the power to set Britain's geopolitical course for decades to come.