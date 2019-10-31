Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Oct. 24 - 31
Pelosi bangs the impeachment gavel, Nats win their first World Series, ISIS leader killed and more.
Government handouts
President Donald Trump and the first lady hand out Halloween candy to a little girl at the White House on Oct. 28, 2019.
Wildfires rage on
A firefighter sprays water as embers threaten a house as the Hillside fire burns through San Bernardino on Oct. 31.
New blazes continue to drive thousands of people from their homes in California.
Hong Kong Halloween
Riot police walk past a protester on Halloween in Hong Kong on Oct. 31.
Hong Kong police fired tear gas to try to break up anti-government protests in the densely populated district of Mong Kok on the Kowloon peninsula on Thursday, away from demonstrations expected on Hong Kong island coinciding with Halloween celebrations.
ISIS suspects
Men suspected of being affiliated with ISIS sit in a prison cell in Hasakeh, Syria, on Oct. 26.
Kurdish sources say around 12,000 ISIS fighters, including Syrians, Iraqis and foreigners from 54 countries, are being held in Kurdish-run prisons in northern Syria.
Another step toward impeachment
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces the final vote count on a resolution formalizing the impeachment inquiry on Oct. 31.
The House passed a resolution on Thursday approving procedures for its impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, opening a new and public phase of the investigation.
The vote, 232 to 196, was largely along party lines and Republicans objected, alleging that the Democratic inquiry is a farce that has been improperly conducted behind closed doors. House Democrats are now expected to begin holding public hearings in the next few weeks to present testimony against Trump.
Nationals on top
The Washington Nationals celebrate their World Series victory in Houston on Oct. 30.
The Nationals captured the franchise's first World Series title by defeating the mighty Houston Astros, 6-2, in Game 7.
Boris on the move
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is driven into the Houses of Parliament in London on Oct. 28.
Britain is headed for its first December nationwide elections in almost 100 years in a contest shaping up to be a toxic brawl centered around Brexit.
The Dec. 12 poll is being billed as an extraordinary vote, one in which the winner will not only govern for a few years but could also hold the power to set Britain's geopolitical course for decades to come.
Crash victims
John Hamilton, vice president and chief engineer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, and Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg look back at family members holding photographs of Boeing 737 MAX crash victims on Capitol Hill on Oct. 29.
Hamilton and Muilenburg testified before a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing on aviation safety and the grounded 737 MAX after two deadly 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people.
Approaching flames
A wildfire burns near a residential subdivision in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Oct. 24.
Animal rescue
Robyn Phipps, left, and Laura Horvitz help rescue goats from a ranch threatened by the Easy fire near the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., on Oct. 30.
Bolshevik anniversary
Children attend a flower-laying ceremony at Lenin's Mausoleum on Red Square in Moscow on Oct. 29.
The event is part of the upcoming anniversary of the Bolshevik Revolution during which Vladimir Lenin's Bolshevik Communist government came to power.
In the Situation Room
President Donald Trump monitors developments in the Situation Room as U.S. Special Operations forces close in on ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's compound in Syria on Oct. 26.
Trump is joined by, from left, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army General Mark A. Milley, and Brig. Gen. Marcus Evans, Deputy Director for Special Operations on the Joint Staff.
Raid's aftermath
The site hit by helicopter gunfire following an American-led raid targeting ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Barisha, Syria, on Oct. 27.
The Islamic State militant group named a new leader Abu Ibrahim Hashimi al-Quraishi Thursday to succeed al-Baghdadi, the first time ISIS acknowledged his death.
Mourning from afar
Le Minh Tuan, father of 30-year old Le Van Ha, feared to be among the 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain, cries while holding Ha's son outside their house in Vietnam's Nghe An province on Oct. 27.
U.K. police charged truck driver Maurice Robinson, 25, of Northern Ireland, with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. In addition to manslaughter and trafficking, he also faces charges for conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.
Last climb up Ayers Rock
Tourists climb Uluru, formerly known as Ayers Rock, at Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in the Northern Territory, Australia, on Oct. 25.
Nature seemed to be siding with indigenous Australians' demand for Uluru to be respected as a sacred site on Friday when high winds threatened to prematurely end the generations-old tradition of climbing the sandstone monolith.
The ascent was permanently closed to climbers late in the afternoon, while those already on the rock had until sunset to find their way down.
Young smoker
A three-year-old girl smokes a cigar during the Saint Simon celebrations in San Andres Itzapa, Guatemala, on Oct. 28.
Bangkok strike
Lightning hits a building in Bangkok on Oct. 27.
Pumpkin hideout
Meerkats inspect a pumpkin in their enclosure at the zoo in Hanover, Germany, on Oct. 24.
Scottish foliage
People walk on the bridge over the river Garry, in Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain on Oct. 26.
Burning tree
Embers fly off a tree as the Kincade fire burns in Kellogg, Calif., on Oct. 29.