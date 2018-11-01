In Focus
The Week in Pictures: Oct. 25 - Nov. 1
A synagogue in mourning, migrants rest on the tracks, Red Sox win big and more.
Migrants, who are part of a caravan from Central America, rest in Arriaga, Mexico on Oct. 26, 2018.
Many migrants said they felt safer traveling and sleeping with several thousand strangers in unknown towns than hiring a smuggler or trying to make the trip alone.
Glenda Escobar, 33, a migrant from Honduras, rests on the road with her son Adonai, as they make their way to Pijijiapan from Mapastepec, Mexico, on Oct. 25.
Tourists look at a swimming bird in flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy on Nov. 1, as rainstorms and strong winds batter the country.
Two people were killed when a falling tree crushed their car in the mountainous countryside in northwestern Italy, as rainstorms and strong winds continued to pummel much of the country.
First lady Melania Trump, accompanied by President Donald Trump, and Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, right, puts down a white flower at a memorial for those killed at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Oct. 30.
Indian policemen stand guard near the "Statue Of Unity", the world's tallest statue dedicated to Indian independence leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, near Vadodara in India's western Gujarat state on Oct. 30.
At 597 feet, Patel's bronze figure in Kevadiya, a village in Gujarat, is one of the tallest statues in the world — almost 10 stories higher than the 501-foot Spring Temple Buddha statue in China and nearly twice the height of the Statue of Liberty, which stands at 305 feet.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex receives a "hongi" a traditional Maori welcome on the lawns of Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, on Oct. 28.
Vets check a baby siamang, or black-furred gibbon, that was rescued from a villager, at the local nature conservation agency's office in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, on Nov. 1.
Christian Vazquez jumps into the arms of Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox to celebrate their 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Five to win the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 28 in Los Angeles.
A model presents a creation from the Heaven Gaia Spring/Summer 2019 collection show by Xiong Ying during the China Fashion Week in Beijing on Oct. 29.
A man walks through a park during cold fog at night in Athboy, Ireland, on Oct. 31.
People mourn in Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum during a community gathering held in the aftermath of Saturday's deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Oct. 28.
A wallet belonging to a victim of the Lion Air passenger jet that crashed floats in the waters of Ujung Karawang, West Java, Indonesia, on Oct. 29.
A Lion Air flight crashed into the sea just minutes after taking off from Indonesia's capital on Monday in a blow to the country's aviation safety record after the lifting of bans on its airlines by the European Union and U.S.
A Yemeni child suffering from severe malnutrition is weighed at a treatment center in a hospital in Yemen's northwestern Hajjah province, on Oct. 25.
The U.N. humanitarian chief warned on Oct. 23 that 14 million people in Yemen face "a clear and present danger of an imminent and great big famine."
Mexican immigrant Vicky Uriostegui, who has lived in the U.S. for 27 years, hauls out water hoses at dawn on a farm on Oct. 27 near Turlock, California.
Hondurans Israel and Estelle, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the United States, kiss while bathing in Rio Novillero in San Pedro Tapanatepec, Mexico, Oct. 27.