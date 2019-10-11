Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Oct. 4 - 11
Northern California in the dark, an eagle's-eye view, Biles on the beam and more.
Early snowfall
A bicyclist uses a tire track to guide her bicycle down a street as the season's first snowstorm sweeps over Denver on Oct. 10, 2019.
A "potentially historic" storm will batter the north-central United States over the next few days with some parts seeing "moderate to heavy snow" and record low temperatures, according to various weather agencies.
Battling the flames
Jerry Rowe uses a garden hose as he attempts to save his home from the so-called Saddleridge Brush Fire in Granada Hills, Calif., early on Friday.
The wind-whipped wildfire in the San Fernando Valley grew to nearly 5,000 acres overnight, damaging dozens of homes and prompting swift evacuations for more than 100,000 people.
Holy day attack
Mourners stand outside the synagogue in Halle, Germany, on Oct. 10.
Two people were shot to death and several more were injured Wednesday on the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur when a gunman opened fire near a synagogue and a nearby kebab shop and posted the livestreamed violence online.
Protective blackout
Armando Espinoza delivers paper products to a cafe in downtown Sonoma, Calif., where power is turned off, on Oct. 9.
Pacific Gas and Electric has cut power to more than half a million customers in Northern California hoping to prevent wildfires during dry, windy weather throughout the region.
Where the eagles fly
Victor, a nine year old white-tailed eagle equipped with a 360 camera, flies over glaciers and mountains in Chamonix, France, on Oct. 8 during a flight to prepare for the Alpine Eagle Race to raise awareness about climate change.
Ecuador unrest
Anti-government demonstrators commandeer an armored vehicle during a nationwide strike against President Lenin Moreno and his economic policies, in Quito, Ecuador, on Oct. 9.
Ecuador's military has warned people who plan to participate in a national strike over fuel price hikes to avoid acts of violence.
Turkish offensive
A tank comes off a truck as Turkish armed forces drive towards the border with Syria near Akcakale, southeastern Turkey, on Oct. 8.
Turkey launched airstrikes in northeastern Syria on Wednesday, Kurdish militia leaders and eyewitnesses said, prompting panic among civilians in the region and despair among the fighters who have been crucial U.S. allies in the war on the Islamic State militant group.
The announcement came three days after President Donald Trump agreed to move American troops out of the region to clear the way for Ankara.
Bombardment begins
Civilians ride in a pickup truck as smoke billows following Turkish bombardment on Syria's northeastern town of Ras al-Ain in the Hasakeh province along the Turkish border on Oct. 9.
"The Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Syrian National Army, just launched Operation Peace Spring," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted. "Our mission is to prevent the creation of a terror corridor across our southern border, and to bring peace to the area."
Retaliatory strikes
A boy looks out from a car as residents prepare to leave after a mortar from the Syrian side hit their house in Akcakale, Turkey, on Oct. 9.
As Turkey has launched its offensive in northern Syria, the Kurdish militia has fired dozens of mortars into Turkey, including Akcakale, according to officials in two provinces on the Turkish side.
Siberian fog
Morning fog covers Omsk, Russia, on Oct. 8.
Biles on the beam
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam during the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, on Oct. 10.
Biles, who won her fifth all-around world title at the event, now has a total 22 world championship medals across all events, the most by any woman and one shy of Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo's men's record.
Women's section
Women cheer during the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Iran and Cambodia at Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran, on Oct. 10.
Thousands of flag-draped Iranian women cheered, blew horns and celebrated inside the stadium Thursday as they watched the first FIFA soccer match they've been allowed to freely attend in decades.
Paris knife attack
Police officers attend a ceremony on Oct. 8 to honor three colleagues and an administrative worker killed during a knife attack by a longtime police employee inside Paris police headquarters.
The attacker was a 45-year-old man who had been working in information and technology at the police headquarters for some 16 years.
Atonement ritual
An ultra-Orthodox man waves a chicken over his friends' heads during the Kapparot ritual in Beit Shemesh, Israel, on Oct. 6.
The ritual, observed by some Orthodox sects of Judaism, involves whirling a chicken above a person's head while reciting a prayer before slaughtering the bird. The practice is believed to transfer the person's sins to the chicken.
The rite typically is performed before Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement.
Climate rebels
A man walks out of the Home Office past Extinction Rebellion protesters in London on Oct. 8.
The group, which promotes a rebellion against the political, economic and social structure of the modern world to avert the worst devastation outlined by scientists studying climate, is engaged in two weeks of civil disobedience in London.
Gaza's pain
Young relatives of 28-year-old Alaa Hamdan, who was killed during clashes with Israeli troops along the Gaza border, mourn during his funeral in Beit Hanoun in the northern northern Gaza strip on Oct. 4.
Hamdan was shot in the chest by Israeli soldiers near Jabalia in northern Gaza, the Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry's spokesman announced, as protesters returned to the frontier for renewed demonstrations and clashes. The Israeli army did not comment on the specific incident.
Dead Sea float
A swimmer reclines in the Dead Sea near Amman, Jordan, on Oct. 6.
Its salt-heavy waters allow humans to float effortlessly on the surface — a phenomenon that makes the Dead Sea a popular resort destination.
Bless this kitty
A cat looks out from its carrier as animals and their owners gather at Our Ladies of Remedies Parish for an annual pet blessing ceremony in Manila, Philippines, on Oct. 6.