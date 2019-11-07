Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Oct. 31 - Nov. 7
Boris Johnson tours a potato chip factory, a black cat delays “Monday Night Football,” a brutal ambush in Mexico and more.
Women worship the Sun god in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatth Puja in New Delhi on Nov. 3, 2019.
Indian farmers said they're being unfairly criticized for causing the worst air pollution in the capital because of the burning of stubbles in fields.
Farmers in Haryana and Punjab states, bordering New Delhi, traditionally resort to stubble burning during the months of October and November as a cheap way of clearing their fields after harvesting the crops. This year's record pollution has also been aggravated by smog from festival fireworks.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Tayto Castle potato chip factory during a general election campaign stop in County Armagh, Northern Ireland, on Nov. 7.
A demonstrator in the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad on Nov. 1.
Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets across Iraq in recent weeks, demanding sweeping political change and railing against the perceived interference of neighboring Iran into Iraqi affairs. The protesters complain of a lack of jobs, poor basic services and endemic corruption. Many accuse the governing elite of pillaging the oil-rich country’s wealth while many Iraqis live in poverty.
LeBaron family members look at the burned car involved in a brutal highway ambush by drug cartel gunmen in Bavispe, Sonora mountains, Mexico, on Nov. 5.
The nine U.S. citizens who were killed in the ambush Monday while traveling in Mexico belonged to a Mormon offshoot group that has been touched by cartel violence before.
The group was part of the extended LeBaron family, Mormon fundamentalists who first came to Mexico nearly a century ago — when the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City started cracking down on members who were still practicing polygamy.
Servicemen dressed in historical uniforms walk in a military parade at Red Square in Moscow on Nov 7.
The parade was part of ceremonies commemorating the 78th anniversary of the 1941 parade when Red Army soldiers marched past the Kremlin walls towards the front line to fight Nazi Germany troops during World War II.
Roger Stone leaves U.S. District Court following the second day of his criminal trial in Washington on Nov. 6.
Stone lied to Congress about his efforts to connect with WikiLeaks in the 2016 presidential campaign because the "truth looked bad for Donald Trump," a federal prosecutor told jurors Wednesday.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson, former President Bill Clinton, and Monica Conyers, wife of U.S. Rep. John Conyers Jr., D-Mich., pay their respects during Conyers' funeral in Detroit on Nov. 4.
Conyers, who died on October 27 at 90, was the longest serving African American member of the House of Representatives in U.S. history, and the third longest serving House member, having held the office for more than 50 years.
Riot police arrest a demonstrator during a protest against the government's economic policies in Santiago, Chile, on Nov. 4.
The unrest began over a hike to subway fares and has grown into a massive movement demanding a broad range of changes. They include calls for improvements in education, health and a widely criticized pension system in one of the wealthiest, but most unequal nations in Latin America.
President Donald Trump hugs Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki during an event to honor the 2019 World Series champions at the White House on Nov. 4.
They are accompanied by the first lady and Washington Nationals coach Dave Martinez, second right, and general manager Mike Rizzo, far right.
A black cat runs on the field during the second quarter of the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys game in East Rutherford, N.J., on Nov. 4.
Runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the New York City Marathon on Nov. 3.
Firefighters work to contain the Maria fire spreading in the hills near Ventura, northwest of Los Angeles on Nov. 1.
