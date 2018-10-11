Rescue personnel perform a search in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach

The Week in Pictures: Oct. 5 - 11

Rapper rants in the White House, Michael pummels the Panhandle, Supreme Court showdown concludes and more.

Tropical depression 14 moves through Mexico

People swim in the turbulent sea in Cancun, Mexico, on Oct. 7.

Hurricane Michael made landfall in Mexico Beach, Florida, on Wednesday just shy of Category 5 hurricane strength, with winds gusting at 155 mph. 

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Thursday morning: "This hurricane was an absolute monster. And the damage left in its wake is still yet to be fully understood."

Photos: Hurricane Michael pounds Florida Panhandle

 

Alonso Cupil / EPA
A woman holds a stuffed rabbit toy after it was found at her destroyed home where she said she had lost her three children, in Palu

A woman holds a stuffed animal found at her destroyed home where she said she lost her three children, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Oct. 7.

Jorge Silva / Reuters
A member of Spanish NGO Pro activa Open Arms holds a baby rescued at a dinghy at Alboran Sea

A member of Spanish NGO Pro activa Open Arms holds a young child rescued from a dinghy in the Alboran Sea, about 40 miles from the Spanish coast, on Oct. 11. 

Javier Fergo / AP
A woman stands on the footbridge over the river Garry near Pitlochry , Scotland

Surrounded by foliage, a woman stands on a footbridge over the river Garry near Pitlochry, Scotland, on Oct. 10.

Russell Cheyne / Reuters
Kathy Coy stands among what is left of her home after Hurricane Michael destroyed it

Kathy Coy stands among the remains of her home in Panama City, Florida, on Oct. 11, following the passage of Hurricane Michael. 

Joe Raedle / Getty Images
A capsized boat is seen during a U.S. Coast Guard aerial assessment of coastal areas affected by Hurricane Michael near Apalachicola

A capsized boat is seen during a U.S. Coast Guard aerial assessment of coastal areas affected by Hurricane Michael near Apalachicola, Florida, on Oct. 11.

U.S.C.G. Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson / via Reuters
A Yemeni child suffering from malnutrition lies on a bed at a treatment center in a hospital in the capital Sanaa on Oct. 6, 2018

A child suffering from malnutrition lies on a bed at a treatment center in a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, on Oct. 6.

According to the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF), some 1.8 million Yemeni children are malnourished, making them more vulnerable to disease. They include nearly 400,000 whose lives are at risk from severe acute malnutrition.

Mohammed Huwais / AFP - Getty Images
Light illuminates clouds as people watch the sunrise at Haleakea National Park in Hawaii

Light illuminates clouds as people watch the sunrise at Haleakea National Park in Hawaii, on Oct. 9.

Navesh Chitrakar / Reuters
President Donald Trump hugs rapper Kanye West during a meeting in the Oval office on Oct. 11, 2018.

President Donald Trump hugs rapper Kanye West during a meeting in the Oval office on Oct. 11.

West delivered a rambling speech about his mental health, his family, his business, "the universe" and his fondness for the president. Sporting a red "Make America Great Again" cap, West said Trump made him feel manly, and that's why he supported the Republican businessman over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Oliver Contreras / Getty Images pool
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket curves around the Earth and into space after launching from Vandenberg Air Force Base

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket curves around the Earth and into space after launching from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Oct. 7, near Santa Barbara, California.

The rocket carried an Argentinian Earth-observation satellite into space Sunday and for the first time landed a first-stage booster back at its California launch site.

David McNew / Getty Images
South African soldier from the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) sits in the back of an armored personal carrier on Oct. 5, 2018 in Oicha. - The town of Oicha is the site of constant attacks by the Allied Democratic Front (ADF) rebel group. MONUSCO soldiers are sent to help the Armed Forces of the Democratic republic of the Congo(FARDC) in the fight against ADF.

A South African soldier from the United Nations peacekeeping force in the Democratic Republic of the Congo looks out of the back of an armored personal carrier on Oct.  5 in Oicha.

The town of Oicha is the site of constant attacks by the Allied Democratic Front (ADF) rebel group.

John Wessels / AFP - Getty Images
Rescue personnel perform a search in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach

Rescue personnel search in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Florida, on Oct. 11. 

Gerald Herbert / AP
Swans swim in the early morning mist at Bushy Park in London

Swans swim in the early morning mist at Bushy Park in London on Oct. 10.

Henry Nicholls / Reuters
An Atlantic seal pup lies amongst the rocks at St Martin's Haven, Pembrokeshire

An Atlantic seal pup lies on the rocks at St. Martin's Haven, Wales, on Oct.  8. Seal pups are born with fluffy white non-waterproof coats which they shed in their fourth week.

Rebecca Naden / Reuters
udge Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in as an Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court by Chief Justice John Roberts at the Supreme Court in Washington

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in as an Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court by Chief Justice John Roberts at the Supreme Court on Oct. 6.

The acrimonious hearings in the Senate over Kavanaugh’s nomination have launched a national debate about sexual assault and whether women tell the truth about it.

Fred Schilling / Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States
After overrunning police barricades, protesters chant as they block the doors to the U.S. Supreme Court while demonstrating against the confirmation of Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Oct. 6, 2018. The protesters marched up to the doors of the court as Kavanaugh was inside taking his oath.

After overrunning police barricades, protesters block the doors to the U.S. Supreme Court as Justice Brett Kavanaugh was inside taking his oath.

Photos: Activist rallies against Brett Kavanaugh heat up surrounding final vote

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
First lady Melania Trump visits the Giza Pyramids on Oct. 6 during the final stop of her weeklong trip through four countries in Africa.

Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland, Oct. 7, 2018.

The northern lights, or aurora borealis, shimmer in the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland, on Oct. 7.

Auroras occur when electrically charged particles from the sun collide with neutral atoms in the upper atmosphere.

Alexander Kuznetsov / Reuters
