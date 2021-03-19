The Week in Pictures: Polar bear hotel and a border surge

Asylum seekers at a camp wait for U.S. authorities to allow them to start their immigration process outside El Chaparral crossing port in Tijuana, Mexico on March 17.

President Biden's pledge of a more humane approach has sparked a new rush to the border, threatening to become a huge political liability.

The number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border this year is on pace to be the highest in 20 years, one of President Joe Biden's top officials said this week, a rise that includes an increase in unaccompanied children.