Image: Georgia

Week in Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Protesters fill the streets and a launch on U.S. soil

Nationwide protests demanded justice after the death of George Floyd and astronauts launched from the U.S. for the first time since 2011.

Image: Minnesota

Minnesota

A man recites spoken word poetry at a makeshift memorial honoring George Floyd in Minneapolis on June 1.

loyd, a black man, died on May 25 in Minneapolis police custody after officer Derek Chauvin, who was later fired, held his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters
Image: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C.

An injured demonstrator near the White House on May 30.

Evan Vucci / AP
Image: Georgia

Georgia

A woman with "BLM" written on her cheek at a demonstration in Atlanta on May 31.

 

Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images
Image: Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania

Protesters race up a hill after being shot by tear gas following a march through Center City on June 1 in Philadelphia.

Mark Makela / Getty Images
Image: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C.

Demonstrators confront secret service police and Park police officers outside of the White House on May 30.

Eric Baradat / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump holds a Bible while visiting St. John's Church across from the White House on June 1.

Lawmakers and religious leaders voiced outrage after police used tear gas against peaceful protesters outside the White House before Trump's photo op at the church on Monday evening.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump walks back to the White House escorted by the Secret Service after appearing outside St. John's Episcopal church across Lafayette Park on June 1.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Brazil

Brazil

A health worker stands on a boat carrying patient Jose da Conceicao who has COVD-19 as he waits to be transferred by ambulance to a hospital after arriving in the port of Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, on June 1.

Felipe Dana / AP
Image: Turkey

Turkey

Mannequins sit placed between tables for social distancing at a bar that reopened following the coronavirus outbreak in Istanbul on June 1.

Umit Bektas / Reuters
Image: Spain

Spain

Hospital del Mar intensive heath care staff take Isidre Correa to the seaside in Barcelona on June 3 before he leaves the ICU to recover at the hospital.

David Ramos / Getty Images
Image: Minnesota

Minnesota

A woman yells at a sheriff's deputy during a protest in Minneapolis on May 28.

Mark Vancleave / Star Tribune via AP
Image: California

California

A protester shakes a National Guard member's hand after other protesters had hurled epithets and other insults at him, on the steps of city hall in Los Angeles on May 31.

Bryan Denton / The new York Times via Redux
Image: London

England

A Black Lives Matter protest in London's Hyde Park on June 3.

Justin Setterfield / Getty Images
Image: Minnesota

Minnesota

Police order motorists are ordered to the ground during a protest in Minneapolis on May 31.

John Minchillo / AP
Image: Florida

Florida

Michael Veteri, 5, stands at an intersection where the road remained closed during a protest over the death of George Floyd on May 31 in Tampa.

Douglas R. Clifford / Tampa Bay Times via AP
Image: Minnesota

Minnesota

George Floyd's son, Quincy Mason Floyd, center, family Attorney Ben Crump, right, and other family members visit on June 3 the site where George Floyd died in Minneapolis.

Kerem Yucel / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Florida

Florida

NASA astronaut Doug Hurley says goodbye to his wife Karen Nyberg and son Jack before heading to the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral on May 30.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Image: Florida

Florida

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft is launched to the International Space Station with astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley onboard on May 30 at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

It was the first time NASA astronauts traveled into space aboard a commercially built spacecraft and rocket and the first time American astronauts launched from the U.S. since NASA retired its space shuttle fleet in 2011.

Photo taken with false color infrared exposure.

Bill Ingalls / NASA via AP
Image: Japan

Japan

A woman rides an escalator at Tokyo Solamachi shopping mall on June 1 after the mall reopened following the coronavirus outbreak.

Behrouz Mehri / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C.

George, 29, slaps hands with Mikaela, 3, in front of a police barricade on a street leading to the front of the White House during protests over the death of George Floyd on June 3. Mikaela's mom said she brought her two children to Washington from Tennessee to give them a better understanding of the situation she had been trying to explain to them back home.

Roberto Schmidt / AFP - Getty Images
Image: California

California

A protester takes a knee in front of police officers during a protest in San Jose on May 29.

Dai Sugano / MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images
Image: Minnesota

Minnesota

Police advance on demonstrators in Minneapolis on May 30.

Scott Olson / Getty Images
Image: New York

New York City

Police detain protesters during a rally for George Floyd in New York on May 30.

Fury sparked by Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody spawned massive protests and chaos across the country.

Wong Maye-E / AP
Image: Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania

Smoke rises from a fire on a police cruiser in Center City during during a protest in Philadelphia on May 30.

Yong Kim / The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP
Image: Minnesota

Minnesota

Shareeduh Tate, a family member, cries during a memorial service for George Floyd in Minneapolis on June 4.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters
