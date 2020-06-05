The Week in Pictures: Protesters fill the streets and a launch on U.S. soil

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft is launched to the International Space Station with astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley onboard on May 30 at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

It was the first time NASA astronauts traveled into space aboard a commercially built spacecraft and rocket and the first time American astronauts launched from the U.S. since NASA retired its space shuttle fleet in 2011.

Photo taken with false color infrared exposure.