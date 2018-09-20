Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Image: Remnants Of Storm That Was Hurricane Florence Brings Heavy Rain To New York City

The Week in Pictures: Sept. 13 - 20

Florence hits hard, McDonald's #MeToo moment, a parade of police pups and more.

Image: Russ Lewis

Russ Lewis covers his eyes from a gust of wind and a blast of sand as Hurricane Florence approaches Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Sept. 14, 2018.

Photos: Massive storm pummels Carolinas

David Goldman / AP
Image: A resident transports evacuees and their pets in the bucket of his tractor as the Northeast Cape Fear River breaks its banks during flooding after Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, North Carolina

Jimmy Shackleford, 74, of Burgaw transports his son Jim Shackleford and his wife Lisa, and their pets Izzy, Bella and Nala, in the bucket of his tractor as the Northeast Cape Fear River breaks its banks during flooding after Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, North Carolina, on Sept. 17.

The Cape Fear River is expected to remain at flood stage through the weekend, deluging Fayetteville, a city of 204,000 near the home of the Army base Fort Bragg.

Jonathan Drake / Reuters
Image: Houses sit in floodwater caused by Hurricane Florence, in this aerial picture, in Lumberton

Homes are surrounded by floodwaters in Lumberton, North Carolina, on Sept. 17.

Photos: Florence leaves flooding, devastation in its wake

Jason Miczek / Reuters
Image: Tashlich ceremony in Herzeliya ahead of Yom Kippur

Ultra-Orthodox Jews perform a prayer called Tashlich ahead of Yom Kippur near the city of Herzeliya, Sept. 17.

Atef Safadi / EPA
Image: TOPSHOT-CHILE-INDEPENDENCE-ANNIVERSARY-PARADE

Police officers march with future police dogs during a parade celebrating Chile's Independence Day in Santiago on Sept. 19.

Claudio Reyes / AFP - Getty Images
Image: South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pose for photographs on the top of Mt. Paektu

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pose for photographs on top of North Korea's Mt. Paektu on Sept. 20.

Moon said he and Kim spent most of a three-day summit discussing how to break an impasse and restart nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington, which are at odds over which should come first, denuclearization or declaring an end this year to the 1950-53 Korean War.

Pyeongyang Press Corps via Reuters
Image: Chicago Area Fast Food Worker Activists Organize National Strike To Combat Sexual Harassment

McDonald's workers are joined by other activists as they march toward the company's headquarters to protest sexual harassment at the fast food chain's restaurants on Sept. 18, in Chicago.

Similar actions took place around the country and were touted as the first-ever nationwide "strike" against sexual harassment in the fast food industry. According to a recent study, forty percent of female fast-food workers experience unwanted sexual behavior on the job.

Scott Olson / Getty Images
Image: A women is escorted from the scene of a shooting at a software company in Middleton, Wis.

A women is escorted from the scene of a shooting at a software company in Middleton, Wisconsin, on Sept. 19.

Four people were injured, one of them critically, when a heavily armed employee opened fire Wednesday morning in the suburb of Madison.

Steve Apps / Wisconsin State Journal via AP
Image: US President Donald J. Trump hosts President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda at the White House

President Donald Trump is seen through the doors of a vehicle held open by U.S. Marines upon the arrival of Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda at the South Portico of the White House on Sept. 18.

Michael Reynolds / EPA
Image:

People walk along Tynemouth Beach on the northeast coast of England as strong winds hit the region on Sept. 19.

Owen Humphreys / AP
Image: Hong Kong Sets Highest Storm Alert As Super Typhoon Mangkhut Arrives

Police officers carry a girl out of a collapsed school on Sept. 16 in Hong Kong as Typhoon Mangkhut landed.

With sustained winds of around 124 mph and gusts of up to around 200 mph, the storm barreled past the northern tip of the Philippines, killing at least 54 people.

The typhoon then skirted south of Hong Kong and neighboring Macau before making landfall in China, where four deaths were reported.

Lam Yik Fei / Getty Images
Image: *** BESTPIX *** Hong Kong Sets Highest Storm Alert As Super Typhoon Mangkhut Arrives

Office windows are blown out in the aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut on Sept. 17 in Hong Kong.

Across Hong Kong, authorities tried to clear roads of debris, including toppled trees and bamboo scaffolding.

Photos: Typhoon Mangkhut sweeps across Asia

Lam Yik Fei / Getty Images
Image: Woman holds a Palestinian flag during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, east of Gaza City

A woman holds a Palestinian flag during a protest of the Israeli blockade on Gaza at the Israel-Gaza border fence, east of Gaza City, on Sept. 14.

Mohammed Salem / Reuters
Image: The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town

Smoke rises from Chile's Villarrica Volcano on Sept. 13.

Crisobal Saavedra Escobar / Reuters
Image: Traditional Gilihuesine Game at Alpine Resort

Competitors play a game of "Gilihuesine" in the alpine resort of Bettmeralp, Switzerland, on Sept. 16.

The traditional game, a mix between modern golf and baseball only practiced once a year in Bettmeralp, is played by striking a cow's toe bone with a stick as an opposing team attempts to intercept the bone with a wooden board before it touches the ground.

Valentin Flauraud / EPA
Image: TOPSHOT-ATHLETICS-MARATHON-BERLIN

Spectators watch runners competing in the Berlin Marathon on Sept. 16 in Berlin.

John MacDougall / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Oliver Kelly, 1 year old, cries as he is carried off the sheriff's airboat during his rescue from rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Leland, North Carolina

1-year-old Oliver Kelly cries as he is carried off the sheriff's air boat during his rescue from rising floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Leland, North Carolina, on Sept. 16.

Jonathan Drake / Reuters
Image: Remnants Of Storm That Was Hurricane Florence Brings Heavy Rain To New York City

Clouds linger over lower Manhattan as what remains of Hurricane Florence moves through the area on Sept. 18.

New York City only received afternoon showers from the storm that caused such devastation in both North and South Carolina.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images
