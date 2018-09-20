The Week in Pictures: Sept. 13 - 20

Jimmy Shackleford, 74, of Burgaw transports his son Jim Shackleford and his wife Lisa, and their pets Izzy, Bella and Nala, in the bucket of his tractor as the Northeast Cape Fear River breaks its banks during flooding after Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, North Carolina, on Sept. 17.

The Cape Fear River is expected to remain at flood stage through the weekend, deluging Fayetteville, a city of 204,000 near the home of the Army base Fort Bragg.