The Week in Pictures: Sept. 13 - 20
Florence hits hard, McDonald's #MeToo moment, a parade of police pups and more.
Russ Lewis covers his eyes from a gust of wind and a blast of sand as Hurricane Florence approaches Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Sept. 14, 2018.
Jimmy Shackleford, 74, of Burgaw transports his son Jim Shackleford and his wife Lisa, and their pets Izzy, Bella and Nala, in the bucket of his tractor as the Northeast Cape Fear River breaks its banks during flooding after Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, North Carolina, on Sept. 17.
The Cape Fear River is expected to remain at flood stage through the weekend, deluging Fayetteville, a city of 204,000 near the home of the Army base Fort Bragg.
Homes are surrounded by floodwaters in Lumberton, North Carolina, on Sept. 17.
Ultra-Orthodox Jews perform a prayer called Tashlich ahead of Yom Kippur near the city of Herzeliya, Sept. 17.
Police officers march with future police dogs during a parade celebrating Chile's Independence Day in Santiago on Sept. 19.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pose for photographs on top of North Korea's Mt. Paektu on Sept. 20.
Moon said he and Kim spent most of a three-day summit discussing how to break an impasse and restart nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington, which are at odds over which should come first, denuclearization or declaring an end this year to the 1950-53 Korean War.
McDonald's workers are joined by other activists as they march toward the company's headquarters to protest sexual harassment at the fast food chain's restaurants on Sept. 18, in Chicago.
Similar actions took place around the country and were touted as the first-ever nationwide "strike" against sexual harassment in the fast food industry. According to a recent study, forty percent of female fast-food workers experience unwanted sexual behavior on the job.
A women is escorted from the scene of a shooting at a software company in Middleton, Wisconsin, on Sept. 19.
Four people were injured, one of them critically, when a heavily armed employee opened fire Wednesday morning in the suburb of Madison.
President Donald Trump is seen through the doors of a vehicle held open by U.S. Marines upon the arrival of Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda at the South Portico of the White House on Sept. 18.
People walk along Tynemouth Beach on the northeast coast of England as strong winds hit the region on Sept. 19.
Police officers carry a girl out of a collapsed school on Sept. 16 in Hong Kong as Typhoon Mangkhut landed.
With sustained winds of around 124 mph and gusts of up to around 200 mph, the storm barreled past the northern tip of the Philippines, killing at least 54 people.
The typhoon then skirted south of Hong Kong and neighboring Macau before making landfall in China, where four deaths were reported.
Office windows are blown out in the aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut on Sept. 17 in Hong Kong.
Across Hong Kong, authorities tried to clear roads of debris, including toppled trees and bamboo scaffolding.
A woman holds a Palestinian flag during a protest of the Israeli blockade on Gaza at the Israel-Gaza border fence, east of Gaza City, on Sept. 14.
Smoke rises from Chile's Villarrica Volcano on Sept. 13.
Competitors play a game of "Gilihuesine" in the alpine resort of Bettmeralp, Switzerland, on Sept. 16.
The traditional game, a mix between modern golf and baseball only practiced once a year in Bettmeralp, is played by striking a cow's toe bone with a stick as an opposing team attempts to intercept the bone with a wooden board before it touches the ground.
Spectators watch runners competing in the Berlin Marathon on Sept. 16 in Berlin.
1-year-old Oliver Kelly cries as he is carried off the sheriff's air boat during his rescue from rising floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Leland, North Carolina, on Sept. 16.
Clouds linger over lower Manhattan as what remains of Hurricane Florence moves through the area on Sept. 18.
New York City only received afternoon showers from the storm that caused such devastation in both North and South Carolina.