The Week in Pictures: Sept. 19 - 26

Ruling party Sen. Ralph Fethiere fires his gun outside parliament as he arrives for a vote on the ratification of Fritz William Michel's nomination as prime minister in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Sept. 23.

An Associated Press photographer was wounded Monday in a shooting that erupted outside Haiti's Senate when Fethiere, a senator from the governing party, fired a pistol during a confrontation with opposition protesters.

Dieu-Nalio Chery was hit in the jaw by what appeared to be a fragment of one of the bullets fired by Fethiere. Chery was treated and released from a Port-au-Prince hospital and was expected to undergo further treatment this week to remove the object from his jaw.