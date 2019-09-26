Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Sept. 19 - 26
A raindrop-covered frog, a Colorado “lamb jam”, the Soyuz rocket launch and more.
A frog is covered by a raindrop on a lotus leaf in Lalitpur, Nepal, on Sept. 26, 2019.
A tour bus lies along State Route 12 near Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, on Sept. 20.
Four people died when the bus carrying Chinese tourists crashed Friday. Another five people were in critical condition.
Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg marches during the Global Climate Strike in New York on Sept. 20.
Students across the United States staged school walkouts Friday, joining peers around the world to demand action on climate change.
Thomas Cook customers board an Airbus A380 airliner at Dalaman Airport in Dalaman, Turkey, on Sept. 24.
British travel firm Thomas Cook collapsed Monday, prompting the largest peacetime repatriation effort in the United Kingdom's history. The company went out of business after it failed to secure a rescue package from its lenders, Chief Executive Peter Fankhauser said early Monday.
A young boy holds a campaign sign as South Bend Mayor and Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa, on Sept. 23.
Two men dance on the road to the Nevada military base colloquially known as Area 51, in Rachel, Nevada on Sept. 20.
Thousands of people flocked to the desert for a pair of alien-themed festivals.
Sheep herders create a "lamb jam" on a warm fall day as they move their flock down Gunnison County Road 12 below Kebler Pass toward Paonia, Colo. on Sept. 25.
People take a bath in sulfurous mud on the volcanic island of Vulcano in the Tyrrhenian Sea, north of Sicily, Italy, on Sept. 19.
Ruling party Sen. Ralph Fethiere fires his gun outside parliament as he arrives for a vote on the ratification of Fritz William Michel's nomination as prime minister in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Sept. 23.
An Associated Press photographer was wounded Monday in a shooting that erupted outside Haiti's Senate when Fethiere, a senator from the governing party, fired a pistol during a confrontation with opposition protesters.
Dieu-Nalio Chery was hit in the jaw by what appeared to be a fragment of one of the bullets fired by Fethiere. Chery was treated and released from a Port-au-Prince hospital and was expected to undergo further treatment this week to remove the object from his jaw.
The Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft launches with Jessica Meir of NASA, Oleg Skripochka of Roscosmos, and spaceflight participant Hazzaa Ali Almansoori of the United Arab Emirates from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, on Sept. 25.
The launch of the Russian Soyuz rocket seen from the International Space Station on Sept. 25.
Residents walk alongside an earthquake-damaged road in Jatlan near Mirpur, in Pakistan's portion of the disputed Kashmir territory, on Sept. 25.
The 5.8 magnitude earthquake killed at least 37 people, levelled houses, shops and other buildings, and injured around 500 people.
A member of a Chinese military band performs during a tour arranged for reporters at a camp on the outskirts of Beijing on Sept. 25.
China will mark 70 years of Communist rule next week with a massive military parade.
Flames from a burning barricade lit by pro-democracy protesters is reflected in the windows of a passing bus in front of a police station in Hong Kong on Sept. 22.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau balances a toddler on his hand during a campaign stop in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, on Sept. 23.
Just a week after he launched his re-election campaign, Trudeau was caught in a scandal after a photo emerged showing him wearing blackface makeup to an Arabian Nights party at the private school where he was teaching in 2001.
James Ryan of Ireland, right, wins a line out during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group A game between Ireland and Scotland in Yokohama, Japan on Sept. 22.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden works the grill at the Polk County Democrats' Steak Fry in Des Moines, Iowa, on Sept. 21.
A truck drives through a flooded highway as remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda lingered in Mauriceville, Texas, on Sept. 20.