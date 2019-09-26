Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg marches during the Global Climate Strike in New York on Sept. 20.

Students across the United States staged school walkouts Friday, joining peers around the world to demand action on climate change.

Thunberg delivered an emotional and scathing speech at the United Nations on Monday, accusing world leaders of stealing her dreams and her childhood with their inaction on climate change.

