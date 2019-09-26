Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Sept. 19 - 26
A frog in a raindrop, a teen titan in New York, the Soyuz rocket launch and more.
Full-body raindrop
A frog is covered by a raindrop on a lotus leaf in Lalitpur, Nepal, on Sept. 26, 2019.
Teen titan
Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg marches during the Global Climate Strike in New York on Sept. 20.
Students across the United States staged school walkouts Friday, joining peers around the world to demand action on climate change.
Thunberg delivered an emotional and scathing speech at the United Nations on Monday, accusing world leaders of stealing her dreams and her childhood with their inaction on climate change.
Photos: Climate change protesters take to the streets around the world
Thomas Cook collapses
Thomas Cook customers board an Airbus A380 airliner at Dalaman Airport in Dalaman, Turkey, on Sept. 24.
British travel firm Thomas Cook closed Monday, prompting the largest peacetime repatriation effort in the United Kingdom's history. The company went out of business after it failed to secure a rescue package from its lenders, Chief Executive Peter Fankhauser said.
Tour bus crash
A tour bus lies along State Route 12 near Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, on Sept. 20.
Four people died when the bus carrying Chinese tourists crashed Friday. Another five people were in critical condition.
Listening to Mayor Pete
A boy holds a campaign sign as South Bend Mayor and Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa, on Sept. 23.
Earthlings in the desert
Two men dance on the road to the Area 51 military base in Rachel, Nevada on Sept. 20.
Several hundred visitors made forays toward the secret Area 51 military base in the Nevada desert, drawn by an internet buzz and a social media craze sparked by a summertime Facebook post inviting people to "Storm Area 51."
Lamb jam
Sheep herders create a "lamb jam" as they move their flock down Gunnison County Road 12 below Kebler Pass toward Paonia, Colo., on Sept. 25.
Volcanic mudbath
Bathers cover themselves in sulfurous mud on the volcanic island of Vulcano in the Tyrrhenian Sea, north of Sicily, Italy, on Sept. 19.
Haitian turmoil
Ruling party Sen. Ralph Fethiere fires his gun outside parliament as he arrives for a vote on the ratification of Fritz William Michel's nomination as prime minister in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Sept. 23.
An Associated Press photographer was wounded when Fethiere, a senator from the governing party, fired a pistol during a confrontation with opposition protesters.
Dieu-Nalio Chery was hit in the jaw by what appeared to be a fragment of one of the bullets fired by Fethiere. Chery was treated and released from a Port-au-Prince hospital and was expected to undergo further treatment this week to remove the object from his jaw.
Space station bound
The Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft launches with Jessica Meir of NASA, Oleg Skripochka of Roscosmos, and astronaut Hazzaa Ali Almansoori of the United Arab Emirates from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, on Sept. 25.
Friend on the way
The launch of the Russian Soyuz rocket seen from the International Space Station on Sept. 25.
NASA astronaut Christina Koch tweeted out the photo, making reference to astronaut Jessica Meir: "What it looks like from @Space_Station when your best friend achieves her lifelong dream to go to space."
Deadly quake
Residents walk alongside an earthquake-damaged road in Jatlan near Mirpur, in Pakistan's portion of the disputed Kashmir territory, on Sept. 25.
The 5.8 magnitude earthquake killed at least 37 people, levelled houses, shops and other buildings, and injured around 500 people.
Parade practice
A Chinese military band performs during a tour arranged for reporters at a camp on the outskirts of Beijing on Sept. 25.
China will mark 70 years of Communist rule next week with a massive military parade.
Hong Kong protests
Flames from a burning barricade lit by pro-democracy protesters are reflected in the windows of a passing bus in front of a police station in Hong Kong on Sept. 22.
Toddler trick
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau balances a toddler on his hand during a campaign stop in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on Sept. 23.
Just a week after he launched his re-election campaign, Trudeau was caught in a scandal after a photo emerged showing him wearing blackface makeup to an Arabian Nights party at the private school where he was teaching in 2001.
Rugby lift
James Ryan of Ireland, right, wins a line out during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group A game between Ireland and Scotland in Yokohama, Japan on Sept. 22.
Grill skills
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden works the grill at the Polk County Democrats' Steak Fry in Des Moines, Iowa, on Sept. 21.
Imelda flooding
A truck drives through a flooded highway as remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda lingered in Mauriceville, Texas, on Sept. 20.