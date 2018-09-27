Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Image: A deer stag barks in the early morning light during the rutting season in Richmond Park, west London

The Week in Pictures: Sept. 20 - 27

Cosby goes to prison, Florence floodwaters persist, Kavanaugh hearing turns controversial and more.

Image: Hundreds of protesters rally in the Hart Senate Office Building

Protesters rally in the Hart Senate Office Building against the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Sept. 24.

Hundreds of people from half a dozen progressive organizations, including students from Yale University Law School, protested on Capitol Hill for a #BelieveSurvivors Walkout against Judge Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual misconduct.

Photos: Kavanaugh hearings draw protests to Capitol Hill

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Image: BESTPIX Flooding Inundates South Carolina Nearly 2 Weeks After Hurricane Florence Struck

An antique car is inundated by floodwaters from the Waccamaw River caused by Hurricane Florence on Sept. 26 in Bucksport, South Carolina.

Nearly two weeks after making landfall in North Carolina, river flooding continues after Florence in northeastern South Carolina.

Sean Rayford / Getty Images
Image: Bill Cosby

Bill Cosby is escorted out of the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on Sept. 25 in Eagleville, Pennsylvania, following his sentencing of three-to-10-year prison sentence for sexual assault.

The disgraced comedian, who has been denied bail, was convicted in April of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, then Temple University women's basketball administrator.

Jacqueline Larma / AP
Image: Dr. Christine Blasey Ford And Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh Testify To Senate Judiciary Committee

Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee with her attorneys Debra Katz, left, and Michael Bromwich in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Sept. 27.

A professor at Palo Alto University and a research psychologist at the Stanford University School of Medicine, Ford has accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland.

Win McNamee / Getty Images
Image: Rachel Mitchell, counsel for Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans, questions Christine Blasey Ford during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

Rachel Mitchell, counsel for Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans, questions Christine Blasey Ford during the hearing on Sept. 27.

Tom Williams / Pool via Reuters
Image: Vehicles are seen jammed on a express way near a toll station, at the end of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, in Zhengzhou, Henan

Vehicles are backed up on an expressway near a toll station at the end of the Mid-Autumn Festival in Zhengzhou, China, on Sept. 24.

The festival, also known as the Moon or Mooncake Festival, is an annual celebration that takes place on the night of the full moon during the eighth month in the lunar calendar.

China Stringer Network / Reuters
Image: Donald Trump

Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer as he speaks during a campaign rally on Sept. 20 in Las Vegas.

 

Evan Vucci / AP
Image: South Carolina Flooding Continues Over A Week After Florence Made Landfall

A woman walks through floodwaters caused by Hurricane Florence near the Waccamaw River on Sept. 23 in Conway, South Carolina.

Photos: Pockets of hurricane-ravaged North Carolina face difficult recovery

Sean Rayford / Getty Images
Image:

A woman, her face bloodied after she was pummeled by the police, stands in shock inside a house after an anti-government march was blocked by government forces in Managua, Nicaragua, on Sept. 23.

Protests erupted in April after President Daniel Ortega's leftist government moved to reduce welfare benefits, but soon escalated into broader opposition against Ortega, who has been in office since 2007.

Oscar Navarrete / AP
Image: A deer stag barks in the early morning light during the rutting season in Richmond Park, west London

A deer stag barks in the early morning light during the rutting season in Richmond Park, west London, on Sept. 26. 

Toby Melville / Reuters
Image: New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

From left, Antonio Callaway, Rashard Higgins and Damion Ratley of the Cleveland Browns celebrate with fans after a 21-17 win over the New York Jets on Sept. 20 in Cleveland.

When the final seconds ticked off the clock, Cleveland fans, who had endured a 0-16 season and waited nearly two years to see their Browns win, erupted in celebration.

Joe Robbins / Getty Images
Image: TOPSHOT-SURFING-NORWAY-LOFOTEN-ARCTIC CIRCLE

Anker Olsen Frantzen, 17, rides a wave under a rainbow on Sept. 26 in Flakstad, northern Norway, on the eve of the Lofoten Masters. The competition, the world's northernmost surf contest, is held within the Arctic Circle.

The Week in Pictures: Sept. 13 - 20

Olivier Morin / AFP - Getty Images
