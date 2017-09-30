The Week in Pictures: Sept. 22 - 29

17.

Veronica Aguilar Naranjo embraces her 11-year-old daughter Veronica Villanueva as they watch rescuers search for survivors in a collapsed building on Sept. 22, after an earthquake struck Mexico City.

Aguilar was in a supermarket when the quake struck and rushed home to her daughter. At first, she stayed home, but then concluded she had to do something. She took her daughter to a collapsed office building to help, and show the girl the importance of helping however possible in the face of tragedy.

"The first days (after the quake) I didn't leave my house because of fear. But I decided to leave so that my daughter could see what is happening, to make her aware. So that she sees when you can help, you should," Aguilar said. "Among Mexicans, there is a lot of love. When something bad happens, we know that everyone chips in."

Photos: Mexicans Shed Tears for Hundreds Killed in Earthquake

Natacha Pisarenko / AP