Week in Pictures
The Week in Pictures: Sept. 26 - Oct. 3
Trumps snaps at a reporter, a comedian crashes a fashion show, Greta meets Esther the Wonder Pig and more.
Botham Jean's younger brother Brandt Jean hugs former police officer Amber Guyger at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas on Oct. 2, 2019.
Jean's teenage brother told Guyger, who was convicted in his brother's murder, that "if you truly are sorry — I know I can speak for myself — I forgive you."
Ra Wai Beach on Phuket island, Thailand, is seen through an aquarium on Oct. 2.
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg meets Esther the Wonder Pig during her visit to Esther's animal sanctuary in Campbellville, Ontario, Canada, on Oct. 2.
A woman holds an umbrella and a license plate that reads 'love', during violent protests between riot police and demonstrators in Hong Kong on Oct. 1.
Police fanned out across Hong Kong in a bid to deter pro-democracy protests as the city marked communist China's 70th birthday, with local officials attending a closed door flag-raising ceremony behind closed doors.
Anti-government protesters, seen through glass with peeled off posters, march in Hong Kong on Oct. 1.
Police arrest a pro-democracy protester during clashes after a march in Hong Kong on Sept. 29.
President Donald Trump snaps at Reuters White House reporter Jeff Mason during a news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto at the White House on Oct. 2.
Trump sidestepped Mason's questions about what he wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy “to do with regard to Joe and Hunter Biden,” and, growing agitated, slammed the Bidens as “stone cold crooked,” before angrily insisting Mason submit a question to the Finnish president.
“Ask this gentleman a question,” Trump said. “Don’t be rude.”
Trump then cut the press conference short, preventing the Finnish president from taking another question from one of his country's reporters, as is customary.
Migrants wait to board a bus to transfer to a camp following a rescue operation at Skala Sikamias port the Greek island of Lesbos on Oct. 2.
Judges leave Westminster Abbey following the Judge's Ceremony in London on Oct. 1.
The legal year which begins at the beginning of October is marked with a procession of judges from Temple Bar to Westminster Abbey for a religious service.
Juan Jose Soto kisses his son Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals following a National League wild-card baseball game in Washington on Oct. 1.
The Nationals defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3.
Marie Benolie, who is also known as Marie S’Infiltre, climbs on the runway during the finale of the Chanel spring-summer 2020 show in Paris on Oct. 1.
Benolie posted a video of the stunt on her YouTube channel, which has 227,000 subscribers. In the video, she included a roundup of news coverage of the incident.
In her caption, she referred to an Etam's Spring 2020 show last week, which she also crashed, saying that interrupting the lingerie brand's show was "too easy."
Children wait with jerrycans at a water point in Bugamba district of Goma, the capital of North Kivu, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on Sept. 30.
Rescue workers look at a bridge that collapsed in the Nanfangao fish harbor in Suao township, Taiwan, on Oct. 1.
At least 14 people were injured when the bridge smashed down on fishing vessels and sent a petrol tanker plummeting into the water.
Two volunteers clean a beach at the Costa del Este mangrove in Panama City, on Sept. 29.
Renne Zellweger arrives for the European premiere of "Judy" in London on Sept. 30.
French President Emmanuel Macron stands in front of former French president Jacques Chirac's coffin during a military tribute at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris on Sept. 30.
The two-term French president who was the first leader to acknowledge France's role in the Holocaust and defiantly opposed the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, died Thursday at age 86.
A seal named "Lotte" swims at the zoo in Rostock, northeastern Germany, on Sept. 27.
The Aurora Borealis illuminates the sky in Ivalo of Lapland, Finland, on Sept. 27.