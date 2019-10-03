President Donald Trump snaps at Reuters White House reporter Jeff Mason during a news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto at the White House on Oct. 2.

Trump sidestepped Mason's questions about what he wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy “to do with regard to Joe and Hunter Biden,” and, growing agitated, slammed the Bidens as “stone cold crooked,” before angrily insisting Mason submit a question to the Finnish president.

“Ask this gentleman a question,” Trump said. “Don’t be rude.”

Trump then cut the press conference short, preventing the Finnish president from taking another question from one of his country's reporters, as is customary.