The Week in Pictures: Sept. 26 - Oct. 3
Trumps snaps at a reporter, a comedian crashes a fashion show, Greta meets the Wonder Pig and more.
Surprising act of forgiveness
Botham Jean's younger brother Brandt Jean hugs former police officer Amber Guyger at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas on Oct. 2, 2019.
Jean's teenage brother told Guyger, who was convicted in his brother's murder, that "if you truly are sorry — I know I can speak for myself — I forgive you."
Remembering Jacques Chirac
French President Emmanuel Macron stands in front of former French president Jacques Chirac's coffin during a military tribute at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris on Sept. 30.
The two-term French president who was the first leader to acknowledge France's role in the Holocaust and defiantly opposed the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, died Thursday at age 86.
Aquarium view
Ra Wai Beach on Phuket island, Thailand, is seen through an aquarium on Oct. 2.
Hong Kong protests
A woman holds an umbrella and a license plate that reads "love" during violent protests between riot police and demonstrators in Hong Kong on Oct. 1.
Police fanned out across Hong Kong in a bid to deter pro-democracy protests as the city marked communist China's 70th birthday, with local officials attending a closed door flag-raising ceremony behind closed doors.
Sea of umbrellas
Anti-government protesters are seen through the remains of posters clinging to glass in Hong Kong on Oct. 1.
The umbrella, used by protesters to shield themselves from pepper spray, first became a symbol of the pro-democracy demonstrations during the "Umbrella Movement" in 2014 that failed to wrest concessions from Beijing.
Clashes continue
Police arrest a pro-democracy protester during clashes after a march in Hong Kong on Sept. 29.
The pro-democracy protests that have gripped Hong Kong began in June in reaction to a now withdrawn extradition bill but have since morphed with calls for greater police accountability and an investigation into allegations of excessive use of force.
Battling with the media
President Donald Trump snaps at Reuters White House reporter Jeff Mason during a news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto at the White House on Oct. 2.
Trump sidestepped Mason's questions about what he wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy “to do with regard to Joe and Hunter Biden,” and, growing agitated, slammed the Bidens as “stone cold crooked,” before angrily insisting Mason submit a question to the Finnish president.
“Ask this gentleman a question,” Trump said. “Don’t be rude.”
Trump then cut the press conference short, preventing the Finnish president from taking another question from one of his country's reporters, as is customary.
Migrant camp clashes
A man carries a boy during clashes with police outside the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, on Sept. 29.
Greece aims to deport 10,000 migrants by the end of next year, the government said on Monday, following a deadly fire and clashes at its biggest migrant camp which is massively overcrowded.
A woman was killed on Sunday in a blaze which broke out in the Moria camp. The fire, the cause of which remains unknown, quickly escalated into clashes between asylum-seekers and police. More than a dozen people were hurt.
Parade of judges
Judges leave Westminster Abbey following the Judge's Ceremony in London on Oct. 1.
The legal year which begins at the beginning of October is marked with a procession of judges from Temple Bar to Westminster Abbey for a religious service.
Some pig
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg meets Esther the Wonder Pig during her visit to Esther's animal sanctuary in Campbellville, Ontario, Canada, on Oct. 2.
Esther gained worldwide fame after her owners adopted her in 2012 thinking she was a micro pig.
A kiss from dad
Juan Jose Soto kisses his son Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals following a National League wild-card baseball game in Washington on Oct. 1.
The Nationals defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3.
Runway intruder
Marie Benolie, who is also known as Marie S’Infiltre, climbs on the runway during the finale of the Chanel spring-summer 2020 show in Paris on Oct. 1.
Benolie posted a video of the stunt on her YouTube channel, which has 227,000 subscribers. In the video, she included a roundup of news coverage of the incident.
In her caption, she referred to an Etam's Spring 2020 show last week, which she also crashed, saying that interrupting the lingerie brand's show was "too easy."
Bridge collapse
Rescue workers look at a bridge that collapsed in the Nanfangao fish harbor in Suao township, Taiwan, on Oct. 1.
At least 14 people were injured when the bridge smashed down on fishing vessels and sent a petrol tanker plummeting into the water.
Beach cleanup
Two volunteers collect garbage at the Costa del Este mangrove in Panama City, on Sept. 29.
London premiere
Renee Zellweger arrives for the European premiere of "Judy" on Sept. 30.
Autumn seal
A seal named "Lotte" swims at the zoo in Rostock, northeastern Germany, on Sept. 27.
Northern lights
The aurora borealis illuminates the sky in Ivalo in Finland's Lapland region on Sept. 27.